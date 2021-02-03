Wednesday 3 February 2021
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor shares fishing pic as he celebrates 26th birthday in Costa Rica

by Rico
9

Q MAGAZINE – Connor Cruise posted a rare photo of himself on Instagram over the weekend, he looks almost unrecognizable.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s adopted son Connor, 26, looks almost unrecognizable as he posts a rare photo from a fishing trip in Costa Rica. He is wearing sunglasses, a pair of beige shorts and a long-sleeve rash vest. Photo from Instagram

The 26-year-old adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, happily posed for a picture this week to show off his catch, a huge Yellowfin tuna, while on a fishing trip with friends in Costa Rica.

Connor, who shared the image on Instagram, now has a long, scruffy beard and looks very different to how fans may remember him as a child.

Connor doesn’t post often on social media but when he does, the posts tend to be fishing-related.

Connor and his older sister Bella, 28, were both adopted by Kidman — now married to Keith Urban — and Cruise during their 10-year marriage.

Both have chosen to lead a more private life despite their parents’ showbiz status.

In happier times: Tom and Nicole, who were married from 1990 to 2001, adopted Connor in 1995. They had adopted a daughter, Bella, three years earlier. Pictured in 1996 in Sydney

“Bella lives just outside London [U.K.]. You know, she really feels more English,” Kidman previously told Vanity Fair of her eldest daughter.

“We lived here for ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘Mission: Impossible’, and ‘The Portrait of a Lady’. They both had English accents when they were little.”

 

