Wednesday 3 February 2021
type here...
BusinessEconomyNews

Costa Rica sees ailing tourism sector stagnant in 2021 after COVID-19 blow

by Rico
5

QCOSTARICA  – Tourism to Costa Rica will likely stagnate this year at the sharply reduced levels of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, weighing on the country’s economy, said the Minister of Tourism on Saturday.

Wildlife watching in Costa Rica. Photo from Lonely Planet

Gustavo Segura said Costa Rica will in 2021 probably receive about one-third of the more than 3.1 million tourists in 2019.

- Advertisement -

In 2020, 1,011,000 tourists arrived, official data shows, mostly in the first three months of the year, before Costa Rica closed its borders to tourists on March 18, 2020.

The country partially opened its air borders on August 1 and by November 1 it permitted the entry of tourists by air and sea. The country continues with a policy of closed land borders to tourists until March 1, 2021.

In an interview, Segura said around 75,000 tourists came to Costa Rica in December, down from 327,000 a year earlier, underlining the challenge facing the popular tourist destination and the industry as a whole in Latin America.

“Though the figures are better than those of some competitor nations, many companies can’t get going again,” Segura told Reuters, noting that the extent of recovery would depend on how the pandemic developed and how vaccination efforts progressed.

- Advertisement -

According to the Central Bank, due to the loss of tourists, the Costa Rican hotel and restaurant trade shrank by 40% last year.

In 2019, tourism represented 8.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 9% of formal jobs in the country of 5.1 million people.

Segura projected that in 2021, tourism will account for around 3.5% of GDP and that the industry will shed about half the employment it generated or about 100,000 jobs.

The minister was hopeful that Costa Rica’s focus on nature tourism would reduce some of the attendant risk with people being outdoors. He also pointed to the fact the country’s health system had managed to avoid saturating its hospitals.

As of Tuesday, February 2, Costa Rica registered 195,009 infections and 2,641 deaths associated with Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleTom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor shares fishing pic as he celebrates 26th birthday in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor shares fishing pic as he celebrates 26th birthday in Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE - Connor Cruise posted a rare photo of himself...
Read more

Yokasta Valle vs. Sana Hazuki on Saturday in Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE - Yokasta Valle, a world champion in two weight...
Read more

MOST READ

Daniel Ortega Fears the Emigrant Vote

HQ

Turkey, opens its doors to Ticos in the midst of a pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
Q TRAVEL - For Costa Ricans itching to travel but with few options, Turkey is calling. For now, this Eurasian nation is one of...
Economy

About 29,000 small businesses disappeared in one year

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - About 29,000 microenterprises disappeared in 2019, according to the latest figures by the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Costa Rica...
Nicaragua

Ortega wants for Nicaragua to join the “international space community”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega, seeks to place Nicaragua in the space race, with the creation of a “National Secretariat for Outer Space Affairs,...
News

Immigration maintains suspended $100 fine to foreigners overstaying

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The fine for foreigners who overstay their visa in the country remains suspended, confirmed the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME)...
Business

Government compensated Aeris for less air traffic at San Jose airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Given the decrease in air traffic in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Carlos Alvarado government had to economically compensate the...
News

Panama opens its land borders to tourists

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Panama's immigration service announced the reopening of land borders, for the entry and exit of Panamanians, residents, and foreigners, under strict sanitary...
Health

Costa Rica maintains its land borders closed to tourists until March 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will maintain its land borders closed to the entry of tourists until March 1, 2021. This means that only Costa Ricans...
People

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor shares fishing pic as he celebrates 26th birthday in Costa Rica

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Connor Cruise posted a rare photo of himself on Instagram over the weekend, he looks almost unrecognizable. The 26-year-old adopted son of...
Politics

The dollar is a coveted commodity in Cuba; ‘If you don’t have you’re screwed’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - (Havana) "If you don't have dollars, you're screwed," Cubans repeat over and over again, a month after the entry into force of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.