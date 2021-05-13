Top 3 Japanese-Inspired Online Slots

Slots are the most popular category in any casino. Gambling websites feature hundreds of these games, simplistic and elaborate. Reel symbols range from cherries to mermaids to blockbuster characters.

Oriental themes and Japanese culture, in particular, inspire many video slots. Such games come from the largest studios like Microgaming or NetEnt. Our top three picks are loved by millions.

1. Koi Princess

The Japanese word ‘koi’ means love or affection. This video slot will fascinate any anime fan. Many casinos have NetEnt games but this masterpiece is now legendary. It has 20 paylines, 5 reels, and 9 bonus features. The design was inspired by Asian pop culture, and it has stood the test of time. The graphics and sounds (an orchestral soundtrack) are beyond reproach.

The background with waterfalls and a temple in nice pastel colours set the mood. The Koi Princess watches the wheels as they spin. They contain card symbols, coins, frogs and dragons. Landing 5 Princesses in a row multiplies your stake by 20! 5 Wilds will make it even bigger (25x). There are also four random features:

5-hit,

random wild,

wild reels,

bonus activation.

With every spin, you can trigger the Bonus Bet. In addition to doubling your stake, it will unlock other thrilling extras. The RTP of the game is above average — RTP 96.23%.

2. Asian Beauty

This video slot from Microgaming has 243 paylines, but this is not the only outstanding feature. The symbols on its 5 reels form 3 rows, where wilds and scatters work to your advantage. The oriental design is quite conventional: there are cherry blossoms, lotus flowers, and Asian beauties. The music is enchanting.

Accompany the emperor’s daughters on their walk across a beautifully manicured garden. Along the way, you will find treasure chests, antique porcelains, and more perks!

Players can get free spins and double their winnings. There are 25 free games in total! The bonus round allows you to win 9,000 coins, but you can get even more using a special feature. The luckiest players get 110,000 extra coins! The RTP of this slot is slightly above average — 96.4%.

3. Matsuri

This slot from Play ‘N Go has a sleek design built around the traditional Japanese festival. Its reels spin against the backdrop of a summer night with serene waters, a peaceful sky, and welcoming lights from some town in the distance. It is pleasing to the eye, but the bonus features are also impressive.

There are 5 reels and 25 paylines. The Kingyo Sukui Bonus feature allows you to win cash by catching goldfish with a paper spoon. Another advantage is the Free Spins feature, where you can get 20 free spins. The biggest payout is 3,000 your stake! This requires getting 3 wild reels simultaneously (here, the Wild is the lamp).

Worth Trying: Cherry Blossoms

This Asian-themed game is also enjoyable despite its lower RTP. Hanami, the charming Japanese tradition of viewing cherry blossoms, is at its heart. This five-reel game developed by NextGen has 20 paylines and 3 rows of symbols, including multipliers and wilds. Here, you will see conventional cultural attributes like Japanese candles and paper lanterns.

The geisha brings double payouts, and the cherry blossoms give free spins. Land 3, 4, or 5 of them to get 15, 20, and 25 spins, respectively. Free games can bring triple winnings, they may be retriggered, and the geisha can boost the multiplier to 6x!

The free spins feature does not hit that often, but it is a real cracker. Players can get multiple spins and boost their winnings. The RTP of the slot is 95.37%, which is average.

Tips for Players

Asian slots are fascinating, and they can bring impressive payouts. There is no learning curve, which is why these games are so wildly popular. Even beginners can win the biggest prizes!

Remember that not every website may be trusted, so choose your gambling platform carefully. Stick to your betting limits and do not chase losses. Like other slots, these Oriental-themed games are based on RNGs, so the outcome of each spin is completely random. Betting more increases your potential payouts, but not the odds.