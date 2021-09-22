Wednesday 22 September 2021
type here...
Search

TOP-5 real estate communities for a family life

Trends
By Carter Maddox
Paying the bills

Latest

High Number of European Tourists Traveling to Costa Rica in Spite of the Pandemic

QCOSTARICA - A total of 21,969 tourists from European...
Read more

Costa Rica second last in economic recovery in the region

QCOSTARICA - The Central American region experiences very different...
Read more

TOP-5 real estate communities for a family life

Despite the fact that COVID-19 is slowing down the...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 22: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Wednesday, September 22, vehicles with...
Read more

Group charged migrants US$22K to get them to the United States.

QCOSTARICA - A Costa Rican-Panamanian criminal structure charged migrants...
Read more

Laura Chinchilla calls to avoid a dynastic dictatorship in Nicaragua

QCOSTARICA - Former President of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla,...
Read more

Covid Entry Requirements to Panama

RICO's DIGEST - "I heard" is a term often...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Despite the fact that COVID-19 is slowing down the economy, Dubai real estate market remains stable due to high ROI. Foreign investors and expats want to buy property for sale in Dubai, UAE. According to the DLD, more than 25,000 transactions worth US$25,000,000,000 were registered in the beginning of 2021.

New visa reforms, as well as the ease of doing business have strengthened Dubai’s position as a global place for living and working. If you’re an investor, take a look at the best family communities in Dubai.

Villanova

- Advertisement -

The Villanova community offers both an active lifestyle and a relaxing outdoor getaway. Spacious three- and four-bedroom townhouses in La Rosa III and IV are popular among buyers. The houses are characterized by Mediterranean architecture and townhouse layouts, as well as private gardens. The community has swimming pools, playgrounds and sports grounds. The price for La Rosa III is USD 345,747. La Rosa IV costs about USD 350,103.

Madinat Jumeirah Living

Madinat Jumeirah Living is a prestigious place for a new generation of families in Dubai. Besides, it is located near seven-star Burj Al Arab. In addition, the magnificent community offers a resort life for homeowners and investors.

This community is pedestrian-oriented, environmentally friendly and designed with all safety requirements. The area offers investors a large selection of modern one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments in Al Asayel. It is spacious and has premium finishes, communal roof terraces, lounges and barbecue areas with stunning views of Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah and Madinat Jumeirah. The price starts from USD 350,000.

Bluewaters

Bluewaters Island offers a true haven for those families who value privacy and exclusivity. There are 10 apartment houses with glass facades, 4 penthouses and 17 townhouses. This community is a paradise for shopping and food lovers.

Bluewaters offers a luxury lifestyle for the whole family with residential amenities, such as state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools, well-kept gardens, basketball courts and playgrounds. The starting price is USD 600,000.

Port De La Mer, La Sirène

There are one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments in a private residential development project in the La Mer community. It allows you to enjoy the open sea, beaches and cafes on Dubai coastline. The price starts from USD 350,000.

Nikki Beach Residences

- Advertisement -

The Nikki Beach Residences community offers both beach and club lifestyles with an access to a private beach.

This unique residential project is located in the center of this residential area of Dubai. The families can choose apartments, townhouses and penthouses. Homeowners will be able to go to malls, schools, mosques, beaches and waterfront hotels. It costs about USD 820,000.

Assistance in buying real estate in the UAE!

Life in the fast-growing city is a dream that can come true! Together with AX Capital, you can choose the property you are interested in Dubai, get acquainted with pros and cons, as well as get answers to all your questions.

- Advertisement -

Find a new home in the UAE today!

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction September 22: Plates ending in “5 & 6” CANNOT circulate
Next articleCosta Rica second last in economic recovery in the region
Carter Maddoxhttp://carterjonmaddox@gmail.com
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

Related Articles

High Number of European Tourists Traveling to Costa Rica in Spite of the Pandemic

QCOSTARICA - A total of 21,969 tourists from European countries have...
Read more

Costa Rica second last in economic recovery in the region

QCOSTARICA - The Central American region experiences very different realities as...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

107 people died from covid-19 in Costa Rica in the last three days

QCOSTARICA - In the last three days, 107 people...
Uruguay

Uruguay considers allowing tourists to buy marijuana

Q24N - The first country in the world to...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.