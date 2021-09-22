TOP-5 real estate communities for a family life

Despite the fact that COVID-19 is slowing down the economy, Dubai real estate market remains stable due to high ROI. Foreign investors and expats want to buy property for sale in Dubai, UAE. According to the DLD, more than 25,000 transactions worth US$25,000,000,000 were registered in the beginning of 2021.

New visa reforms, as well as the ease of doing business have strengthened Dubai’s position as a global place for living and working. If you’re an investor, take a look at the best family communities in Dubai.

Villanova

The Villanova community offers both an active lifestyle and a relaxing outdoor getaway. Spacious three- and four-bedroom townhouses in La Rosa III and IV are popular among buyers. The houses are characterized by Mediterranean architecture and townhouse layouts, as well as private gardens. The community has swimming pools, playgrounds and sports grounds. The price for La Rosa III is USD 345,747. La Rosa IV costs about USD 350,103.

Madinat Jumeirah Living

Madinat Jumeirah Living is a prestigious place for a new generation of families in Dubai. Besides, it is located near seven-star Burj Al Arab. In addition, the magnificent community offers a resort life for homeowners and investors.

This community is pedestrian-oriented, environmentally friendly and designed with all safety requirements. The area offers investors a large selection of modern one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments in Al Asayel. It is spacious and has premium finishes, communal roof terraces, lounges and barbecue areas with stunning views of Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah and Madinat Jumeirah. The price starts from USD 350,000.

Bluewaters

Bluewaters Island offers a true haven for those families who value privacy and exclusivity. There are 10 apartment houses with glass facades, 4 penthouses and 17 townhouses. This community is a paradise for shopping and food lovers.

Bluewaters offers a luxury lifestyle for the whole family with residential amenities, such as state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools, well-kept gardens, basketball courts and playgrounds. The starting price is USD 600,000.

Port De La Mer, La Sirène

There are one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments in a private residential development project in the La Mer community. It allows you to enjoy the open sea, beaches and cafes on Dubai coastline. The price starts from USD 350,000.

Nikki Beach Residences

The Nikki Beach Residences community offers both beach and club lifestyles with an access to a private beach.

This unique residential project is located in the center of this residential area of Dubai. The families can choose apartments, townhouses and penthouses. Homeowners will be able to go to malls, schools, mosques, beaches and waterfront hotels. It costs about USD 820,000.

