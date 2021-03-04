NewsToday Costa RicaPura Vida

Torre del Bicentenario: An envisioned project to commemorate Costa Rica’s 200th

It is a speculation on what a tower project could be in a biodiverse and environmentally conscious country

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – To commemorate the Bicentennial of Costa Rica that occurs in 2021, Inverse Project has designed the Torre del Bicentenario for this important milestone.

As a icon for the bicentennial, the building symbolizes growth and upward movement

It is located in Costa Rica’s capital city, San Jose, on the intersection of the newly revitalized train lines in the city. The base of the building will be a transit hub to service passengers riding on the newly purchased electric trains that have been championed by first lady, Claudia Dobles. This aligns with the ambition of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

The tower would be the tallest in Central America rising to 65 levels and 294 meters

The building form is derived from the majestic trees that are emblematic of this bio-diverse nation, rising to 294 meters (964.5 feet), the tallest in Central America. The structural principle is a building base that gets larger towards the ground resembling spreading tree roots.

Costa Rica's tallest building in Costa Rica towers over the National Stadium

The lowest level of the tower contains the train station for 2 intersecting train lines, associated retail and amenities

The tower is a 65 level, mixed-use tower accommodating retail, a transit hub, a campus, co-working, apartments, a hotel, and a multi-level observation deck.

The building is considered a vertical city, much like trees in Costa Rica support entire ecosystems.

Watch the video here.

From here people can enjoy views of the forest covered mountains and volcanoes that surround the Central Valley of Costa Rica

For more of this envisioned project visit the Inspire website here.

