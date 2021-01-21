Costa Rica’s tallest building in Costa Rica towers over the National Stadium

At 140 meters height, the tallest building in Costa Rica, the new Leumi Business Center building (under construction), towers over the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium) in La Sabana.
Photo: Rafael Pacheco
