Thursday 21 January 2021
Photos of Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s tallest building in Costa Rica towers over the National Stadium

by Rico
18

At 140 meters height, the tallest building in Costa Rica, the new Leumi Business Center building (under construction), towers over the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium) in La Sabana.

Photo: Rafael Pacheco

