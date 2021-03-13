Saturday 13 March 2021
type here...
Front PageEditorialNews

Tourism entrepreneurs should coddle local tourists, not scare them away

Hopefully, they will listen and really offer rates that fit the budget of the majority in these difficult times by all

by Q Costa Rica
28

EDITORIAL – The Central Government has mandated its civil servants holidays for Semana Santa, shutting down, save for essential service, at the close of business on Friday, March 27 and re-opening, Monday morning, April 5.

The shutdown will not cost the government an extra colon for the nine-day vacation: four of the days are weekends (March 21, March 28, April 3, and April 4), two of the days are legal holidays (Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2), leaving only three days (March 29, March 30 and March 31) which will be deducted from their vacation days.

- Advertisement -

The plan is to give this group, who typically earn above average and have more disposable income, to boost local tourism, a sector hardest hit by the pandemic.

The intention is good, no one can deny it.

But will it be a success?

It can be if tourism entrepreneurs don’t follow the custom that many have, to hammer their guests with sky-high rates for Semana Santa.

- Advertisement -

To that end, the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Tourism Board –  is asking entrepreneurs to offer differentiated and reasonable rates for national tourists. They should be no discrimination against international tourists, but that is a story for another time.

It is popularly known that it is cheaper to vacation outside of Costa Rica than within the country.

Naturally, it cannot be said that this is a rule, but there are cases (stories, reports, comments on social networks, travel offers on websites) that at least give food for thought.

For example, how is it possible that some Costa Rican hotels charge national tourists up to US$300 per night, just for accommodation?

Who, in these times of pandemic, can or would want to spend that kind of money for a few days?

But, it’s not just the hotel owners. How about the taxi drivers, transfer and tour operators that, for example, charge national tourists a lot of money for very short trips? Again, we will leave the price gouging of international tourists for another occasion.

- Advertisement -

Those prices may be paid by some foreign tourists, which is debatable, who earn well, but are far out of the pockets of most Costa Ricans.

In these lean times, national tourism operators must remember that there are locals, Ticos, that don’t earn a government salary, they should offer them promotions, special pricing, to get them through the door.

Hopefully, they will come to their senses this Semana Santa, heed the advice of the ICT, customers who call but don’t book because of the prices, and really offer, not only for Semana Santa, rates that fit the budget of the majority.

As a tourism entrepreneur, if you want to fill your hotel, have people visit your restaurant, hire your services, put money in your hand, do your part.

There is a Tico saying, “La carreta se saca del barrial más fácil cuando la yunta jala parejo” (the cart can be pulled from the mud easier when the pair of oxen pull evenly).

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleHotels in Costa Rica join the ‘pet friendly’ trend to attract travelers
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Digital nomads from the United States, Chile and Portugal highlight the advantages of working from Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has become an ideal destination for foreigners...
Read more

Government rules out, for now, toughening sanitary measures for Semana Santa

QCOSTARICA - This Semana Santa, if the number of daily new...
Read more

MOST READ

“Recovery is not just about seeing planes arriving with tourists”

Politics

Franklin Chang-Díaz urges presidential signature for Space Agency law

Rico -
QCOSTARCIA - On February 19, the Legislative Assembly approved in a second debate the creation of the Costa Rican Space Agency (AEC). However, the...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

What happens if you miss the appointment to be vaccinated against Covid-19?

Rico -
RICO's COVID-19 DIGEST - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja, through the local clinics known as Ebais, are responsible for carrying...
Venezuela

Venezuela to introduce one million bolivar banknote

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA – The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) announced Friday the introduction of three new banknotes: 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars. But with...
Health

47 travelers have tried to leave the country with false covid-19 test results in two weeks

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported on Friday that, in a period of two weeks, 47 travelers have tried to leave...
Infrastructure

Globalvia estimates expanding ruta 27 will cost US$646 million

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The expansion of Ruta 27, the San Jose - Puerto Caldera road, will cost about US$646 million dollars, according to the estimates...
Health

Costa Rica begins second pandemic year with 3 urgent tasks: vaccinate, reactivate economy and recover education

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The pandemic is not over. Not yet. We still have some time to go before getting there. Perhaps that is the most...
Consumption

Bätse will be the only app that taxi drivers can use legally

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Bätse is the only mobile application (app) that the official taxi drivers (red taxis) can legally use in Costa Rica. This despite the...
Vaccine

Costa Rica approaching 500,000 doses

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The ninth batch with 86,580 doses of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine arrived in our Costa Rica on Tuesday night; With this fraction, the...
Economic Recovery

Costa Rica’s Foreign direct investment begins to recover

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The prediction that Costa Rica would be well positioned as an investment center as the pandemic slows down is fulfilled, according to...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.