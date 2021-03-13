Saturday 13 March 2021
type here...
NationalRedaqted

Thirteen of Latin America’s most wanted fugitives arrested

The fugitives from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, and Peru were wanted for serious crimes, including murder, kidnapping and violence against women.

by Q24N
1

Q24N – An INTERPOL-coordinated ‘EL PAcCTO’ operation (November 20, 2020 –  March 5, 2021) has seen a team of investigators from across Latin America locate and arrest 13 of their most wanted fugitives.

Image for illustrative purposes. Interpol

Law enforcement from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, and Peru took part in the EL PAcCTO operation.

- Advertisement -

Wanted for serious and often horrific crimes, including murder, kidnapping and sexual violence against women, the fugitives were all subject to INTERPOL Red Notices – a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person.

Their names also featured on a list of priority fugitive targets established by INTERPOL’s Fugitive Investigative Support (FIS) unit and law enforcement in eight Latin American countries in late 2020.

“These results are only possible thanks to the permanent EL PAcCTO network that has been built up over time between national fugitive investigators,” said Stephen Kavanagh, INTERPOL’s Executive Director of Police Services.

“Each year, this network gets stronger and it becomes even harder for criminals to escape justice by fleeing from one Latin America country to another,” added Kavanagh.

- Advertisement -

EL PAcCTO is a European Union-funded cooperation program that seeks to strengthen capacities and facilitate international cooperation. Its partnership with INTERPOL aims to create and develop a permanent mechanism for fugitive investigations across Latin America.

First launched in 2018, INTERPOL-coordinated EL PAcCTO operations have so far led to the location and arrest of 79 fugitives as well as 28 positive locations.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleTourism entrepreneurs should coddle local tourists, not scare them away
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Thirteen of Latin America’s most wanted fugitives arrested

Q24N - An INTERPOL-coordinated ‘EL PAcCTO’ operation (November 20, 2020 – ...
Read more

Tourism entrepreneurs should coddle local tourists, not scare them away

EDITORIAL - The Central Government has mandated its civil servants holidays...
Read more

MOST READ

Will there be new sanitary restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter)?

Latin America

Ofelia Fernandez: Inspiring young women all over Latin America

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Ofelia Fernandez is certainly not shy. The 20-year-old is keen to share her opinions about the deeply-rooted macho culture in Argentina...
Economic Recovery

Mandatory vacations for civil servants to encourage national tourism

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Governing Council accepted a request from the Minister of Tourism and for mandatory vacations for all Central Government officials during Semana...
Consumption

Bätse will be the only app that taxi drivers can use legally

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Bätse is the only mobile application (app) that the official taxi drivers (red taxis) can legally use in Costa Rica. This despite the...
HQ

More than 36,000 people in indigenous territories will have telephony and internet

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Some 36,000 people from 14 indigenous territories in the South and Atlantic zones will benefit from broadband services and fixed and mobile...
Travel

Guanacaste Airport awarded best airport for customer experience

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, was among the winners, for the third consecutive year, of the best airport...
Trends

Leprechauns: Facts About the Irish Trickster Fairy

Carter Maddox -
There is something strangely compelling about the legend of a leprechaun. This Irish creature is said to be something of a trickster but gives...
Business

Hotels in Costa Rica join the ‘pet friendly’ trend to attract travelers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As the number of people who consider pets as a member of the family grows, the possibility of taking them on trips...
Infrastructure

Globalvia estimates expanding ruta 27 will cost US$646 million

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The expansion of Ruta 27, the San Jose - Puerto Caldera road, will cost about US$646 million dollars, according to the estimates...
Latin America

Latin America Sees Rise in Vaccine-related Crimes

Q Costa Rica -
InSightcrime.org - As Latin American countries struggle to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, crimes related to the illegal purchase of vaccines, including the sale of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.