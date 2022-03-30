Tourism sector project an occupancy of 77% in hotels during Semana Santa

QCOSTARICA – Entrepreneurs project an occupancy of 77% in hotels during Semana Santa, from April 10 to 17.

The results are part of a survey conducted by the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH). The result is slightly higher than the occupancy of 2021, which reached 75% during Easter week.

Flora Ayub, Executive Director of the CCH, explained the expectation of employment according to the regions of the country; in coastal areas it exceeds 90%.

Hotels maintain protocols such as the use of the mask and the use of alcohol gel.

The recent announcement of vaccination against Covid-19 for foreign tourists and the elimination of the Health Pass requirement for visitors to Costa Rica starting April 1 is expected to influence the recovery of visitations.

