March registered a 36% reduction in deaths from Covid-19

RICO’s COVID DIGEST – The Covid-19 pandemic continues to lose strength in Costa Rkca. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the last week closed with 39 deaths from coronavirus, representing a 36% decrease in mortality from coronavirus.

In relation to the cases of Covid-19, the reduction is 19.3% with an average of 736 cases per day. Meanwhile, the average number of hospitalized patients was 584, for a decrease of 14%.

Specifically, this Tuesday, 868 news cases, bringing the total to 837,036, of which 806,620 (96%) have recovered, with 22,178 (3%) active cases.

On Tuesday were 10 deaths were reported, for a total of 8,288 deaths related to covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, 558 people remained hospitalized, of which 72 are in intensive care.

Always on pandemic issues, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported that 9 out of ten people over five years of age already have the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The CCSS data updated to March 28, 2022, indicates that 84.0% of the total population (4,336,171 people) has received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, 76.9% of the population (3,971404 people) two doses and 36.0% of the population (1,858,698) the third dose.

All the details can be found at https://www.ccss.sa.cr/web/coronavirus/vacunacion.

Weekly reports

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health informed that starting Monday, April 4, will publish COVID-19 data weekly, every Tuesday.

The weekly report will be the same as the daily, containing data of the number of new cases, recoveries, active cases, deaths and hospitalizations registered each day of the week.

This publication will be available, as usual, through the Ministry’s website. Health says it will only publish the numerical detail, but will no longer be accompanied by the weekly summary in prose.

