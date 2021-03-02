Tuesday 2 March 2021
type here...
Front PageImmigrationNews

Tourist visas extended to June 2, 2021

The extension announcement was last minute; tourists must maintain travel insurance to remain legal in the country

by Rico
197

QCOSTARICA – Before I get into my opinion of the irresponsible actions of the immigration service and the ICT, good news for tourists who entered Costa Rica on or after December 17, 2019, and November 30, 2020, the March 2, 2021, leave the country by has been extended to June 2, 2021.

Both the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjera (DGME) and the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s immigration service and tourism board, respectively – published the last-minute announcement on their Facebook pages on Monday night.

Important to note, the notice is not an official confirmation, we will have to wait for the DGME to publish the “official decree” on their wesbite.

- Advertisement -

Tourists who entered the country from December 1, 2020, their stay is based on their entry stamp, and will not have the benefit of the extension.

This change does not, at least not yet until an announcement is made by the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Transport – extend driving privileges.

Tourists who arrived in the country between December 17, 2019, and November 30, 2020, will not be able to drive after today, March 2, 2021. Tourists arriving after that, their driving privileges are tied to the “entry stamp”.

For clarity, a tourist who arrived on November 30, 2020, can now legally stay (supposing it becomes official soon) until June 2, 2021, but they cannot drive with their foreign license and passport after March 2, 2021.

- Advertisement -

The post by immigration on their Facebook page

A tourist who arrived on say February 1, 2021, and given a 90-day stay, can legally remain in the country and drive with their foreign license up to May 2, 2021.

A couple of notes on the announcement:

  • Immigration says this is the last extension that will be given.
  • Travel insurance is a must. To extend the stay you must send an email to the ICT at seguros@ict.go.cr with your travel insurance details, for them to confirm your insurance coverage.
  • Insurance can be an international policy or one purchased locally, covering costs for medical costs due to covid-19 and lodging.
  • If you do not validate your insurance within the period of legal permanence, your stay will be deemed illegal and subject to sanctions.
  • Driving with a foreign license and passport will not be permitted unless the MOPT, as it has done in the past, announces a “prorrogga” (extension).

The post published by the ICT on their Facebook page

My opinion

It is totally negligent to make an announcement on such short notice.

Making an announcement this late is like a cruel joke. Many tourists have been scrambling this past week, looking for the few alternatives available to them for a “border run”.

- Advertisement -

Based on the emails and messages on social networks I have received in the past couple of weeks, some have already done so, and at great expense and at a risk; Others are on the border, no pun intended, to making a decision.

Then there is the question about driving. Many of these perpetual tourists have vehicles they own and have counted on border runs to renew their visas and continue driving with the foreign license and passport.

I suspect the MOPT will fall in line with immigration, as they have done on the past two occasions.

This caught me by surprise. I had expected an announcement last week, Friday at the latest. Since it never came it was only logical to assume there wouldn’t be any extension.

What a lack of seriousness on the part of this administration.

PS, My apologies for the confusion of June 1 and June 2 – if you will notice, on their announcements the ICT says June 1, Immigration June 2. I take the immigration date as the correct.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDon’t forget to move forward!
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

CCSS reports 149,812 vaccines applied against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports applying...
Read more

In a week, Costa Rica off and on the list of risk countries in Spain for covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Spain had excluded Costa Rica from the list of...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil have administered the highest number of doses per capita to date.

Today Costa Rica

50 years ago the San Carlos River was crossed by ferry and these were the rates

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Before the Office of the Comptroller General (CGR), the rate agreed by the Municipality of the canton of San Carlos...
Travel

97 labs test those who need to leave the country for covid-19 antigens

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Need to leave the country and require a test to detect SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19? The Cámara Costarricense de la Salud...
Political Economy

Costa Rica expects to receive $2.5B in international loans

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Borrowing its way out of the current financial crisis seems to be objective for the Carlos Alvarado government. Obtaining about US$2.5 billion this...
Health

Contagion rate rises 13.3% in one week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though the number of new cases daily of covid-19 has been "stable" this past week, the contagion or R rate rose to...
Health

CNE: 19 cantons maintain a high risk of contagion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In total, 19 cantons in six provinces maintain a high risk of contagion by COVID-19, according to the last update from the...
Trends

The Ultimate Guide to Moving to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica is one of the world’s most desirable ex-pat locations and a retirement haven in Central America. The country is blessed with an...
Trends

Can you pay your bills by playing baccarat online?

Carter Maddox -
Casino and baccarat is a term of love. Gambling is known to bring a lot of happiness provided your luck supports you, but how...
Economy

Banana growers achieved record exports in the year of the pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's banana growers reached an export record in 2020, despite the impact of the pandemic, shipping fruit in new markets and...
Rico's Digest

Don’t forget to move forward!

Rico -
RICO's DIGET - As we begin the month of March, I can't help but think back on what we have been through over the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.