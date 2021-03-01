Monday 1 March 2021
type here...
Front PageOpinionBlogsRico's Digest

Don’t forget to move forward!

... the run on toilet paper is still amusing to me ...

by Rico
15

RICO’s DIGET – As we begin the month of March, I can’t help but think back on what we have been through over the course of the past year. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

On March 16, Costa Rica declared a national emergency n response to the coronavirus pandemic, sending many scrambling to stock up on household supplies. The run on toilet paper is still amusing to me. I wonder who was hoarding all the toilet paper.

- Advertisement -

On March 18, the country shut down its borders to foreigners and non-residents, applying to the country’s ports of entry via land, air, or sea.

Fortunately, the vaccine roll-out seems to finally be on track toward creating herd immunity. However, it does appear that we will be wearing masks for the foreseeable future. I’m okay with it now. It’s as normal as putting on socks before I put my shoes on.

You basically know that if you are going inside any building or will be around any people that you must wear a mask. I don’t find it difficult to remember it anymore. I had to walk back to my car more than once to retrieve my mask in the early days of the pandemic and that was frustrating.

It has been a remarkable journey for all of us.

- Advertisement -

From here we have to move forward towards what we hope will soon be a post-pandemic period and to extract from the challenges we faced, the lessons learned, which of the ‘temporary’ changes that were made we can — and should — adopt more permanently.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCCSS reports 149,812 vaccines applied against covid-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Don’t forget to move forward!

RICO's DIGET - As we begin the month of March, I...
Read more

CCSS reports 149,812 vaccines applied against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports applying...
Read more

MOST READ

4 FREE Project Management Software for Recruiting and Onboarding New Employees

Health

569 people participate in a study to evaluate the body’s defenses against Covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 569 people from different communities in the country have been part of the study “Evaluación de la respuesta inmune al Covid-19 en...
Business

Restaurant owners applaud the end of the daytime restriction on weekends

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The elimination of the daytime sanitary vehicle restrictions in less than a week, given the drop in infections and hospitalizations due to...
Trends

When Should you Stop Playing Blackjack

Carter Maddox -
The blackjack game is associated with excitement and joy. The players experience great enthusiasm while playing the game because of its great rewards for...
National

‘Bye’ to the weekend license plate restrictions

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The nighttime vehicle restrictions starting on March 1 will be from 11:00 pm and not 10:00 pm as this month, and on...
Vaccine

The Ministry of Health authorized the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health authorized the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, based on the conditional marketing authorization of the European...
The Americas

US Latin America Policy Won’t Change Much, New ‘Thaw’ With Cuba Can’t be Ruled Out,

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to outline his vision of Washington's Latin America policy at the next Summit of the...
Redaqted

Foreigners tried to leave Costa Rica with falsified covid-19 tests

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Four foreigners, including two minors, tried to leave Costa Rica using Covid-19 tests with negative results, which were determined to be falsified. The...
Political Economy

Travel restrictions in key markets for Costa Rica delay tourism reactivation

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The restrictions for travelers imposed by the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, six of the main sources...
Travel

97 labs test those who need to leave the country for covid-19 antigens

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Need to leave the country and require a test to detect SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19? The Cámara Costarricense de la Salud...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.