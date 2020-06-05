Tourists must fill out an epidemiological form to enter the country

(QCOSTARICA) Starting next July 1, the entry of tourists to Costa Rica could be resumed. Given this, the country is already working on new regulations for arriving by air during the second half of the year must comply.

According to a report by Costaricamedios.cr or SINART Canal 13, the Costa Rican public television channel, for example, visitors must complete the epidemiological form (health declaration) in which the Ministry of Health has been working since March.

In the declaration, Health authorities are seeking to know the medical information of the passengers who arrive in the country to follow up in the event of an emergency, especially by the Covid-19

“It will give the Costa Rican Social Security Fund and the Ministry of Health the possibility of having that information that we need to know about the passenger regarding medical matters. What the passenger should do is download an application and fill out a simple form,” explained Carlos Granados, president of the Asociación de Líneas Áreas Internacionale (ALA).

Juan Santamaría Airport is ready

The most important point of arrival of tourists to the country is the Juan Santamaría international airport (SJO), serving more than 5 million passengers in 2019.

The director of operations of the SJO airport manager, Aeris, Juan Belliard, explained that this is a vital tool because it generates security and agility in the processes, as long as the passenger becomes familiar with this application.

“Our protocols already contemplate the use of this form or health declaration, it is part of the entire structure of change that we will have at the airport. The protocol says that the form will be located on different flight routes, but if for any reason the passenger could not download it on the trip, they can do so without any problem at the Juan Santamaría airport, where we are already prepared to apply this technological too,” said Belliard.

The Costa Rican borders have been restricted since March 18, this due to the sanitary measures that have been taken to contain the spread and contagion of Covid-19.

The measure prohibits the entry of foreigners (tourists); only Costa Rican nationals and residents (who have not left the country after March 23) are allowed entry. The restriction applies to all border points, land, sea, and air.

Originally, the measure was to have expired on May 31, and extended to June 30.