Tourists will be urged to maintain the use of the mask

QCOSTARICA – Respectful of the government’s decision to eliminate the mandatory use of masks in closed spaces, the tourism sector considers it important not to lower the guard, in order to avoid a new uptick in cases that causes setbacks in economic activity.

For this reason, they will continue to urge tourists to maintain the sanitary measures that have been applied in businesses, such as hand washing, which they hope will remain a normal habit in establishments. And the use of the mask.

The Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) – National Chamber of Tourism, indicated that they understand that the measures are taken based on the different moments that have characterized the pandemic, but they point out that it is ideal to continue assuming the issue responsibly.

“This Chamber will continue to emphasize the importance of continuing to apply all those health measures for self-care and that of tourists, in order to offer safer services and that the sector is not a source of contagion, as has been shown. until now from the implementation of the protocols,” said Canatur.

For Roger Sans, president of the South Caribbean Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, it is necessary not to rush into announcing new measures to avoid uncertainty in the tourism sector.

“On the one hand, the measure comes to make the tourist feel comfortable, but we still recommend that people use a mask as much as possible in closed spaces that are not ventilated or with many people to continue taking care of ourselves,” said Sans.

For businessmen, the ideal is that employees maintain the use of masks when serving visitors, with the intention of caring for tourists and, in addition, avoiding contagion in the staff, which would affect the economic activities.

“The recommendation that we have always made is to take care of the staff, so what we are encouraging is that companies maintain prevention measures that are no longer mandatory, but at least that their staff take care of themselves, since being left without the staff is sensitive for companies,” said Tadeo Morales, vice president of the Arenal Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

Everyone agrees that measures such as handwashing and alcohol gel for entering and exiting establishments are actions that should remain after the pandemic, since it has been shown that they favor the reduction of cases of other viral infections.

The airports, another of the actors involved in the dealing of tourists, have officially announced that the use of masks will be voluntary inside the air terminals and that they will maintain the handwashing protocol upon entering the facilities.

“AERIS urges the entire airport community to maintain adequate health protocols and resort to the use of a mask when deemed appropriate in order to avoid contagion in the air terminal and maintain health security,” said the manager of rhte Juan Santamaría (San JOse) International airport.

Regarding the issue of vaccination, the business sector points out that it continues to be one of the most important mechanisms to face Covid-19, so they hope that decisions will be made with the technical criteria of the competent authorities.

