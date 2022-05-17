Tuesday 17 May 2022
When can foreigner residents renew their DIMEX again?

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica (DGME), is reminding foreigner residents whose Permanent Residents, Temporary Residents and Special Categories ID, known as the DIMEX expired before October 1, 2021, its validity is extended to September 30, 2022.

For Temporary Residences and Special Categories and Stays, they will have expired extensions as of October 1, 2021, since DIMEX expired before that date will no longer be able to carry out the renewal process in an ordinary way.

The immigration documents of foreigners with some category of residence, known as the DIMEX, that expired after October 1, 2021, are valid until September 30 of this year.

Due to the situation of the pandemic that the country faced in previous months, since January 22, 2022, no DIMEX renewal procedures have been carried out in any of the authorized DGME offices.

Once the automatic extension period expires on September 30, 2022, the foreigner must renew their immigration document within three months, according to the ordinary procedure.

