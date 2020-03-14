The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Board – announced the temporary closure of the miradores (viewpoints) of Ujarrás and Orosi, the ruins of Ujarrás and the tourist location of Playas de Doña Ana, near Puntarenas, sites of free or low-cost access and widely visited by tourists, national and foreign.

The closure is effective from Friday, March 13, and is for an indefinite period, according to a statement from the ICT. The measure complies with the provisions of the Ministry of Health, the purpose of which is to contain the possible spread in the country of the covid-19 coronavirus.

These tourist sites are managed by ICT.

Alberto López, manager of the ICT, said in the statement that the closure of these recreation sites arises to collaborate in this phase of containment of the new coronavirus and to ensure the health of Costa Rican and foreign tourists.

The official pointed out that because they are free or low cost, they have high visitation, increasing at this time of year, close to Semana Santa (Easter).

The Orosi and Ujarrás miradores, as the ruins of Ujarrás that has a colonial church, an old construction made of calicanto (lime and stone) from the 17th century, specifically between 1686 and 1693, are located in Paraiso, Cartago.

Meanwhile, Playas de Doña Ana is located at the mouth of the Barranca River, 10 kilometers from Puntarenas and one hour from San Jose.