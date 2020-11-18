Traditional Christmas lighting in San Joaquín de Flores canceled due to the pandemic

QCOSTARICA – For two decades, Christmas has been lived in a different way in a neighborhood located north of San Joaquín de Flores, in Heredia.

There, residents filled their houses, gardens, and streets with thousands of Christmas lights, decorations, and colors for the Christmas season, attracting visitors from different parts of the country.

- Advertisement -

However, the pandemic changed the plans that the residents of the area had for this year and that had already become a tradition.

The local committee, La Cruz del Norte, (so called because it is an activity that takes place along four streets that form a cross), reported that this year they will not celebrate the season, as they had been doing for the last 20 years.

As explained by Marvin Castro, a member of the committee, made up of six residents, the decision was made in order to comply with the provisions issued by the Ministry of Health, as well as the Municipality of Flores not to promote crowds in public activities to avoid possible transmission of covid-19.

“Actually, at first we did want to do the activity; however, we have to be aware of everything that is happening and, obviously, there is first the issue of health and taking care of ourselves before continuing with the tradition. But we do have great regret that we are not going to be able to carry out the activity,” said Castro.

Another factor, also the effect of the pandemic, the committee was not able to collect funds for the year-end activity, that would see Ticos from different parts of the country walk through the neighborhood. - Advertisement - “The lights take a long time to install. It also has a great economic cost,” added Castro.



Promise to return Although this year San Joaquín de Flores will not be full of lights, colors and visitors, the neighbors promise that they will return next year (hopefully) with more enthusiasm and surprises. “This year we will undoubtedly have a slightly duller Christmas, without the visits. We are going to rescue the most important thing that is to spend it with the family; however, we hope to resume it next year. We hope to have the opportunity to do it and make it more beautiful,” concluded Castro. In addition, the resident committee thanks all the people who have sent their support through social networks, as that motivates them to return with more strength.