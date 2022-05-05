Transito prepares to control traffic around the Legislative building this weekend

QCOSTARICA – The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) is preparing a special operation for SMay 7 and 8 in view of the Transfer of Powers that will take place on Sunday in the Legislative Assembly building.

On Saturday, May 7, the closings will be from 4 pm to 10 pm, and on Sunday, May 8, from 12 am to 10 pm.

The Transito detailed plan of closures basically completely controls or prohibits traffic within a perimeter of 300 meters (3 blocks in Tico style) around the Legislative Building.

- Advertisement -

Felipe Venegas, head of Operations at Transition, pointed out that public transport will be significantly impacted, mainly on Sunday. The area west of the legislative building is a main stop, and the Avenidas and Calles are part of the routes, of the majority of buses to and from the east side of the city.

Venegas added that access to Calderon hospital and emergency centers affected by the closures will be applied as a priority.

The itinerary for the transfer of powers

The team organizing the Transfer of Powers detailed that the presidential delegation will leave by bus at 8:30 am from the central building of the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), it will tour Paseo Colón until it ends at the Plaza de la Democracia and ghe Abolición del Ejército, where cultural events will be held from 8:00 a.m. with the presence of 200 artists.

Officials of the incoming government will be entering the Legislative building through Second Avenue around 9:30 am, which president-elect Rodrigo Chaves making his entrance 30 minutes later.

In the Plaza de la Democracia he will receive the various delegations, which include heads of state, ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, the parliamentary fractions, legislators, the press and special guests.

A couple of hours later, at noon, Chaves will receive the presidential sash from the president of the Legislative Assembly, Rodrigo Arias, during the swearing-in ceremony.

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related