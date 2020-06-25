Thursday, 25 June 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirus

‘Travel as we knew it is over and it’s never coming back,’ says Airbnb CEO

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky predicts that holidaymakers will choose small communities over cities in the future

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
0
Modified date:

(Daily Mail) The CEO of Airbnb says that as a result of the coronavirus pandemic ‘travel as we knew it is over – and it’s never coming back’.

Brian Chesky, who co-founded the holiday rental site in 2008, believes that there will be a ‘redistribution of where people travel… instead of to only a few cities, to thousands of local communities’.

He also revealed how deeply the pandemic affected his business, that ‘we spent 12 years building Airbnb’s business and lost almost all of it in a matter of four to six weeks’.

Mr Chesky made the remarks during an interview with Deirdre Bosa on U.S news channel CNBC.

- paying the bills -

He was upbeat about the market – ‘it’s resilient’ – and pointed out that ‘Airbnb has more hosts now than before the start of the Covid-19 crisis’ and had the same volume of bookings in the U.S in May and early June as the year before ‘without any marketing’.

But he stressed that while travel will come back, ‘it’s going to take a lot longer than what we thought’ and that it is ‘going to be different’.

He said: ‘People don’t want to get on airplanes… they don’t want to go to cities, they don’t want to cross borders.

‘What they are willing to do is get in a car and drive a couple of hundred miles to a small community where they are willing to stay in a house.

‘People are yearning for a connection. They want to be connected to each other, to communities, they want to get outside.’

- paying the bills -

Earlier this month Airbnb unveiled a list of the 10 most wish-listed UK properties since lockdown began on March 23.

The ranking includes a forest lodge in Stoke-on-Trent, an oak cabin in Hemel Hempstead and a windmill in Kent.

The list, says Airbnb, reveals that Britons are particularly keen on stays in idyllic surrounds once travel is back on the agenda, with 70 per cent of the list made up of lodges, cabins and glamping options.

Previous articleLet’s talk about Costa Rica instead of ranting about how bad it is “back home.”
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Netflix, Amazon and other digital platforms will be more expensive on August 1

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Either through the provider directly, or card issuers, Netflix, Tinder,...
Read more

Chinese Scientists Believe New Drug Can Stop Pandemic ‘Without Vaccine’

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
Beijing, China: A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Bring your own face mask or shield to your medical appointment at state hospitals

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The State hospitals Mexico, San Juan de Dios and Calderón Guardia reinforced prevention measures with the aim of preventing the risk of COVID-19...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: A record 147 cases in 24 hrs, President assures economic reopening

Rico -
CORRECTION: The original report stated 174 new cases.  The correct number is 147. (QCOSTARICA) A record 147 confirmed cases in 24 hrs of the COVID-19...
Brazil

Brazil coronavirus infections surpass 1 million; no end in sight

Q24N -
Brazil's confirmed coronavirus case count has passed 1 million, with 48,954 deaths, according to data released by the country's Health Ministry. Brazil is the second...
Politics

Legislators fault Carlos Alvarado for unemployment and not the COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The inability of the Carlos Alvarado government to boost the economy is the reason why unemployment shot up to 15.7% and not the...
Travel

Pandemic Travel (photos)

Rico -
From Avianca on Twitter, a look at what international travel. Click here for the latest on Which airlines are arriving and departing from...
Satire

“Amar con Covid-19 “, The PAC Novela

Rico -
(Lighter Side of Costa Rica) Be sure not to miss the PAC telenovela - the daily at noon soap opera - on your favorite...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA