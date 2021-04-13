Travelers look for houses with good Internet, kitchen and that accept pets

QCOSTARICA – The pandemic has allowed many people to telecommute, so technological facilities allow that as long as you have a laptop and a good Internet connection, it can be from anywhere in the world.

Precisely facilities with this feature are what thousands of national and foreign travelers are looking for to clear their minds from an environment different from the day-to-day in their homes.

- Advertisement -

But, you have to eat, so once the work problem is solved, there is another aspect to consider, a place to prepare food (a kitchen), which is another plus among those offering their properties to attract guests.

Pets have become extremely important companions in this pandemic, in fact, guests have looked for places that allow access for their four-legged companions and especially that have places in the open air so that they too can enjoy the trip.

Searches for properties gardens and patios are up 343% compared to last year.

“Pet-Friendly” is the most common search in amenities this 2021 and the “pets allowed” filter has been used 65% more since January of this year, compared to the same period last year.

- Advertisement -

This may interest you: Hotels in Costa Rica join the ‘pet friendly’ trend to attract travelers

According to data from Airbnb, the final reservation is inclined in favor of homeowners that accept pets, include (good) WiFi, kitchen, air conditioning, and a swimming pool.

Prices for a week could vary from ¢100,000 to ¢350,000 colones (US$165 to US$575 dollars), depending on the location.

But since the rules can change at any time, depending on the behavior of contagions, if there is a chance to change the reservation dates at no additional cost or penalty, without a doubt, it attracts more attention.