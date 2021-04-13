Tuesday 13 April 2021
CCSS has applied 587 thousand vaccines against COVID-19

Costa Rica reaches a vaccine application rate of 11.37

by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA –  The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)  – Costa Rican Social Security Fund – registers the application of 586,799 vaccines against covid-19, which allows the country to achieve a national vaccination rate of 11.37 per 100 inhabitants.

According to data from the Sistema Integrado de Vacunas (SIVA) – Integrated Vaccine System (SIVA) – with cut-off as of Monday, April 12, of the total doses applied, 354,291 (60%) correspond to first doses and 232,508 (40%) to second doses.

The vaccination effort carried out by CCSS officials has made it possible to protect 263,983 people aged 58 and over (second prioritized group) with the first dose of the vaccine, while 154,371 already have their complete vaccination schedule. In total, 418 354 doses have been applied in this group.

On the other hand, in priority group 1 (made up of the elderly, workers from long-stay homes, first response institutions to the pandemic, and private health professionals), 168,445 vaccines have been applied. Of these, 90,308 correspond to the first dose and 78,137 to the second dose.

Regarding the distribution by sex of the doses applied, for men the vaccination rate is 10.4 (270,509 doses) and women 12.3 (316,288 doses).

In the distribution of doses applied, the Central South region is the one that has applied the highest number of doses (173,116), followed by the Central North (94,409).

This week the CCSS distributed a total of 113,388 doses of the covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech to its health facilities.

CCSS authorities urged the population to continue using the covid-19 prevention measures that are part of the protective shield and that complement vaccination: frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing of at least 1.8 meters, and use of face masks.

