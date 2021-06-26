Tribune Man: A New Novel by “Q Costa Rica” Contributor

RICO’s DIGEST – I am proud to announce the Q’s own Michael Miller just published his new novel titled Tribune Man, an adventure set in Oakland, California before, during, and after the catastrophic Oakland Hills Fire of 1991.

The story follows Jeff Brubeck, a promising marketing executive, who is suddenly fired from his corporate position. He quickly goes from a suit-and-tie, nine-to-five job, to finding himself delivering newspapers after midnight in some of Oakland’s riskiest neighborhoods, where the nights are alive with all kinds of activity, legal and illegal.

Known on the streets as “Tribune Man,” Jeff deals with the people who make up Oakland’s diverse nocturnal population. He faces drugs and gangs; panhandlers and petty theives; and he is nearly killed by coke dealers in a fabulous old movie palace.

Oakland, California is one of the most beautiful cities in the country. It is also one of the most diverse. And certainly one of the most fascinating.

Tribune Man features an unforgettable cast of seemingly ordinary people who figure out how to deal with the day-to-day problems of life in Oakland.

Then in October 1991, it all comes apart! Oakland suffers a major disaster: The Oakland Hills fire, the worst urban wildfire in American history. Jeff and his friends witness the panic of homeowners running for their lives, exploding trees, a wild car-chase through the fire, death and heroism . . . . and more than 3,000 homes destroyed in a single afternoon.

Tribune Man is a “noir-like” tale set in this unique American city, weaving its way through the real-life events of the 1991 Oakland Hills Fire.

Tribune Man also contains an Addendum that gives readers a factual account of the events that took place during the Oakland Hills Fire of October 1991.

Michael worked in the early 1990s for the parent company of the Oakland Tribune as its Marketing Director for Circulation.

Micheal Miller is the downtown San José correspondent for QCostarica.com, and he writes a very popular column for “El Residente,” the official magazine of the Association of Residents of Costa Rica (ARCR).

Michael is also the author of the highly acclaimed guidebook for downtown San José, Costa Rica called The Real San José. He also hosts the popular website about downtown San José: TheRealSanJose.com

Mr. Miller has served in the United States Navy and is a Vietnam Veteran. He holds a degree in economics. Mr. Miller currently spends his time in San José, Costa Rica and Naples, Florida.

You can purchase Tribune Man at Amazon.