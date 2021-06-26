Saturday 26 June 2021
type here...
BlogsRico's Digest

Tribune Man: A New Novel by “Q Costa Rica” Contributor

by Rico
20

RICO’s DIGEST – I am proud to announce the Q’s own Michael Miller just published his new novel titled Tribune Man, an adventure set in Oakland, California before, during, and after the catastrophic Oakland Hills Fire of 1991.

Front cover of Michale Miller’s first novel, the “Tribune Man”

The story follows Jeff Brubeck, a promising marketing executive, who is suddenly fired from his corporate position. He quickly goes from a suit-and-tie, nine-to-five job, to finding himself delivering newspapers after midnight in some of Oakland’s riskiest neighborhoods, where the nights are alive with all kinds of activity, legal and illegal.

- Advertisement -

Known on the streets as “Tribune Man,” Jeff deals with the people who make up Oakland’s diverse nocturnal population. He faces drugs and gangs; panhandlers and petty theives; and he is nearly killed by coke dealers in a fabulous old movie palace.

Oakland, California is one of the most beautiful cities in the country. It is also one of the most diverse. And certainly one of the most fascinating.

Tribune Man features an unforgettable cast of seemingly ordinary people who figure out how to deal with the day-to-day problems of life in Oakland.

Then in October 1991, it all comes apart! Oakland suffers a major disaster: The Oakland Hills fire, the worst urban wildfire in American history. Jeff and his friends witness the panic of homeowners running for their lives, exploding trees, a wild car-chase through the fire, death and heroism . . . . and more than 3,000 homes destroyed in a single afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Tribune Man is a “noir-like” tale set in this unique American city, weaving its way through the real-life events of the 1991 Oakland Hills Fire.

Tribune Man also contains an Addendum that gives readers a factual account of the events that took place during the Oakland Hills Fire of October 1991.

Michael worked in the early 1990s for the parent company of the Oakland Tribune as its Marketing Director for Circulation.

Micheal Miller is the downtown San José correspondent for QCostarica.com, and he writes a very popular column for “El Residente,” the official magazine of the Association of Residents of Costa Rica (ARCR).

Michael is also the author of the highly acclaimed guidebook for downtown San José, Costa Rica called The Real San José. He also hosts the popular website about downtown San José: TheRealSanJose.com

Michael Miller

- Advertisement -

Mr. Miller has served in the United States Navy and is a Vietnam Veteran. He holds a degree in economics. Mr. Miller currently spends his time in San José, Costa Rica and Naples, Florida.

You can purchase Tribune Man at Amazon.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction June 26: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate
Next articleWomen earned up to ¢500,000 a day for falsifying and selling documents to foreigners
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Week immersed in passage of tropical wave, June Solstice and Veranillo

Economic Recovery

First five months of the year reflect recovery of Costa Rican exports

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The value of Costa Rica exports increased by 23% in the first five months of the year, being the highest growth in...
Corrupion

Rodolfo Méndez rules out new contracts for MECO and H Solís

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - No more soup for you! If the Minister of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez, has his way, the H. Solís...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Average daily deaths from Covid-19 begins to decline

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The week of June 13 to 19 registered a decrease in the average number of deaths due to Covid-19, when 20 daily...
Guanacaste

Preventive operations to protect tourists visiting the Guanacaste Conservation Area

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) joined forces to prioritize ecological operations, which aim...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 24: plates ending in 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Thursday, June 24, plates ending in 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 23: plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 23, plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Consumption

Internet speed decreases during peaks in service

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Ever wonder why your surfing on the Internet slows down, to even a crawl, mainly in the evenings? This is due to...
Health

Young people with severe covid-19 battle up to three weeks before dying

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The head of Nursing at Hospital México, Silvia Beirute, said it last month when she recounted the ordeal of witnessing the death...
Banking

Will that be Cash or Sinpe Móvil?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Sinpe Móvil is easy to use. From your phone, you can send money to friends, family and pay for things. Or receive...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.