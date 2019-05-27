The weather this morning in the Central Valley – and most of the country – is an indication of what to expect this coming week.

Accuweather says that heading into the second week of the 2019 hurricane season in the East Pacific basin, a tropical low will bring flooding rainfall to Central America that includes us, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, and southern Guatemala.

For the next few days, the heavy rain is most likely in the higher terrain of Nicaragua and Honduras, but could extend to the mountains of El Salvador and Costa Rica,” said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

Across northern Costa Rica and Nicaragua, we can likely expect 150 to 250 millimeters (6 to 10 inches) of rain, more in the higher areas.

The local weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de Costa Rica (IMN) is keeping the forecast to the next 24-28 hours, and issued an “informe meterológico” detailing a rainfall of between 50 and 90 mm in the last 24 hours in the Zona Norte, 60 to 116 mm in Guanacaste and only 5 to 45 mm in Central Valley.

It also issued an advisory for conditions on the Ruta 2, reduced visibility in the area of ‘cerro de la muerte’ (between Cartago and Perez Zeledon); Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) and Ruta 32 (San Jose – Limon) of possible landslides due to intermittent rain and saturated soil.

Keep up with the latest advisories and reports from the IMN on Twitter.

In the Central Valley, it has been raining very frequently almost non stop for the past week, with a respite on Sunday afternoon, when the sun broke through the clouds, but by nightfall, there was a drizzle turning to full out rain in the middle of the night and the early morning hours.

#IMN_pronóstico regional del tiempo

Válido para 27 de mayo de 2019https://t.co/vlXxkrALxc pic.twitter.com/TFuJUFfR6g — IMN, Costa Rica (@IMNCR) May 27, 2019

