Friday 11 August 2023
Tropical Wave in store for the long weekend

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Tropical Wave number 28 of the rainy season will cause unstable conditions during the Mother’s Day long weekend, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The forecast for the weekend is expected to increase rains starting Sunday. It is important to be prepared for outings to the beaches or mountain resorts.

While many parts of the country have been dry this week, on Thursday the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission – reported three incidents, due to the passage of a whirlwind that affected homes in Barva in Heredia, which unroofed houses and power lines. No people were injured.

For the Central Valley, mainly in the west side, dark clouds threatened downpours, but resit only light rain in some areas.

The official weather forecast for this Weather for this Friday, August 11, 2023:

A decrease in the humidity contained in the environment will favor isolated and short-term rain on this day. It is estimated during the morning few to partly cloudy, very warm temperatures and muggy weather. In the afternoon, an increase in cloud cover is expected, which will give way to isolated rain events and electrical storms. the regions most likely to manifest such conditions are the Central and South Pacific; in an even more dispersed way in the Central Valley, mountainous sectors of the Caribbean and Northern Zone.

For the latest weather info in English visit the IMN website here.

