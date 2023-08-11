The first trip of cargo ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica will arrive today

QCOSTARICA — The long-awaited cargo ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica became a reality on Thursday, as the first trip left the Puerto de La Unión, El Salvador, and expected to arrive at Puerto Caldera, Puntarenas, at 4:00 pm today, Friday, August 11.

The ferry has a capacity for 100 vehicles and reduces travel time to 16 hours from two to five days for a land crossing through Honduras and Nicaragua.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT), Luis Amador, assured that the ferry will not cause congestion at the Caldera port, as the necessary improvements have already been implemented.

Federico Anliker, president of the Autonomous Port Executive Commission (CEPA) of El Salvador, expanded on the benefits of the Ferry.

The ferry will make two trips per week, leaving El Salvador on Mondays and Thursdays, and leaving Costa Rica on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In the coming months, the ferry is expected to take on tourists between the two countries. See Thousands of tourists will enjoy the ferry between Costa Rica and El Salvador in six months

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related