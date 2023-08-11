Friday 11 August 2023
type here...
Search

The first trip of cargo ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica will arrive today

The ferry cuts down travel between El Salvador and Costa Rica to 16 hours from two to five days for a land crossing

BusinessRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Take care of purchase decisions and indebtedness in the face of the fluctuating dollar exchange

QCOSTARICA -- In recent weeks, unusual volatility has been...
Read more

The first trip of cargo ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica will arrive today

QCOSTARICA -- The long-awaited cargo ferry between El Salvador...
Read more

Tropical Wave in store for the long weekend

QCOSTARICA - Tropical Wave number 28 of the rainy...
Read more

JokaRoom VIP: Australia’s Top Online Casino

Ever heard about the magic that is JokaRoom VIP?...
Read more

President says that Costa Rica must evaluate the exploitation of natural gas

QCOSTARICA -- The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves,...
Read more

Nicaraguan labor represents 16 % of the labor market in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (EFE) Nicaraguan labor represents 16% of the labor...
Read more

Is Costa Rica Tax-Free for Crypto?

The lawmakers of Costa Rica are making moves in...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢533.13 BUY

¢540.01 SELL

11 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The long-awaited cargo ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica became a reality on Thursday, as the first trip left the Puerto de La Unión, El Salvador, and expected to arrive at Puerto Caldera, Puntarenas, at 4:00 pm today, Friday, August 11.

The ferry has a capacity for 100 vehicles and reduces travel time to 16 hours from two to five days for a land crossing through Honduras and Nicaragua.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT), Luis Amador, assured that the ferry will not cause congestion at the Caldera port, as the necessary improvements have already been implemented.

Federico Anliker, president of the Autonomous Port Executive Commission (CEPA) of El Salvador, expanded on the benefits of the Ferry.

The ferry will make two trips per week, leaving El Salvador on Mondays and Thursdays, and leaving Costa Rica on Tuesdays and Fridays.

In the coming months, the ferry is expected to take on tourists between the two countries. See Thousands of tourists will enjoy the ferry between Costa Rica and El Salvador in six months

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTropical Wave in store for the long weekend
Next articleTake care of purchase decisions and indebtedness in the face of the fluctuating dollar exchange
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tropical Wave in store for the long weekend

QCOSTARICA - Tropical Wave number 28 of the rainy season will...
Read more

President says that Costa Rica must evaluate the exploitation of natural gas

QCOSTARICA -- The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, affirmed on...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

The Influence of Color Psychology: Eliciting Emotions with Video Color Correction

Colors hold a profound influence on our lives, shaping...
Politics

Saudi Arabia wants to promote more tourism and investment for Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- With the purpose of promoting more investment...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: