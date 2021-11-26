TUI returns to Guanacaste

After a 20-month break, this week a direct flight from the British airline TUI landed at Daniel Oduber Airport, in Guanacaste.

This flight has a capacity of 259 and will again connect the region and surrounding areas with the United Kingdom and all of Europe.

TUI joins the 15 airlines that currently connect the province of Guanacaste and Costa Rica with the world and our main tourist source markets in the United States, Canada and Europe.

TUI Group is the world’s number one tourism business: 1600 travel agencies, 6 airlines with around 150 aircraft, over 300 hotels with 214000 beds, and more.

Excellent news for the recovery of the Costa Rican tourism industry, a generator of jobs, multiple chains and social progress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

