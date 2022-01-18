Turrialba volcano erupts

Ash column reached a kilometer in height above the crater. Residents reported ashfall and smell of sulfur in the eastern part of the Central Valley

QCOSTARICA – The Turrialba volcano erupted Monday evening, at 9:27 pm, as reported by the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica, the colossus spewing out an ash column 1,000 meters above the height of the crater, that is, at 4,340 meters (14,235.2 ft) above sea level.

During the volcanic activity, the winds blew in a south-westerly direction. In social networks, users reported falling ash and the smell of sulfur in Coronado, Goicoechea, Montes de Oca, Moravia, Escazú and even in some places in Heredia.

Few details of the event have been provided so far.

Click here for a live view of the Turrialba volcano from the camera is located in the crater, about 600 meters east of the active crater (looking west). Image refreshes every 60 seconds.

