Two children in serious condition for parents delaying hospital visit for fear of Covid-19

Not going to the hospital on time, for fear of the coronavirus, caused complications in the health of two children, who are now in serious condition, reported the National Children’s Hospital.

“People, out of fear, are not consulting in a timely manner in those patients who have chronic diseases,” said Olga Arguedas, director of the medical center.

Arguedas confirmed that the diagnosis of the patients is leukemia and cancer; Still, the parents delayed taking the children to the hospital for fear of Covid-19.

“When a child with leukemia or cancer has a fever, they have to come to the hospital immediately, the doors are always open,” stressed the doctor.

“In general, all children with chronic illnesses must be closely monitored and cared for by their parents,” she added.

The call goes out to all patients with children in specialties such as cardiology and pulmonology; also for minors who take medications that lower their defenses.

Despite the national situation, all emergency surgeries are being performed in a timely manner at the National Children’s Hospital. In addition, the specialized pediatric center provides teleconsultations so that parents and their children can stay home.

At the hospital, patient flows were adapted to reduce the risks of contagion.