Two Costa Ricans shine and leave the country on high at the prestigious Napolitan Victory Awards in Washington

QCOSTARICA — Christian Rivera and Fanny Ramírez, both a plastic surgeon and political strategist respectively, got their hands on three awesome golden statuettes of the Napolitan Victory Awards, making them stand out in regional politics.

Aside from his impressive medical career, Dr. Rivera has been running his charity group, Costa Rica Azul, for 12 years now. It has made a huge difference in the lives of many disadvantaged people, such as indigenous people, the disabled, kids, teens, and other neglected groups who usually don’t get noticed by people in power.

Costa Rica Azul earned the Global Democracy Award for emphasizing education, justice, and health as essential components of a strong democracy. Rivera began his acceptance speech with the statement, “Democracy, development, and freedom go hand in hand,” which perfectly describes the Costa Rican’s perspective.

On top of being a plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience, he also has a Master of Business Administration from INCAE.

For her part, Fanny Ramírez, who has more than 15 years of experience in the political arena, got her fifth golden statuette in Washington.

“Those of us who work in the political sphere know that there is much to be done in Costa Rica and in the region to strengthen democracy, starting with defending the freedom of individuals and human rights,” Ramírez pointed out.

In addition to her strategic work, Ramírez has been a pioneer in formal training in political communication and in the training of young people and women in politics.

Both Rivera and Ramírez emphasized the need for citizen participation and the importance of putting people at the center of politics.

“This award bears the seal of all the people who make a better country possible together with Costa Rica Azul, the elderly of Puntarenas and people with disabilities who have taught me that limits are in the mind, but the strength is in the heart,” added the doctor.

The Napolitan contest extends to more than 30 countries and includes a variety of categories ranging from presidential, state and local campaigns to award, at the final gala, only first place.

“It is necessary that as citizens we get involved in political life, beyond electoral processes and the criticism that we can make on a day-to-day basis. Politics is made of deeds, not words, and it is an act of rebellion to show the system that with its own funds and the lives of so many people can be transformed, all that is required is will, innovation, and capacity”; Rivera concluded.

