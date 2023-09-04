Monday 4 September 2023
BCR’s tech platform was down for over 12 hours on Saturday

State bank officials stated it was not a cyberattack

EconomyBankingNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
QCOSTARICA — The Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) tech platform – ATMs, online banking, and making their BCR Móvil App and Sinpe Móvil unusable – was down for more than 12 hours this past Saturday.

The Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) central offices in downtown San Jose

State bank officials said it was due to a technical issue, not a cyberattack.

“It is important to reiterate that what happened was due to a failure in the technological platform without any relation to a cyberattack,” the bank clarified through a press release.

BCR services are back up and running as of 10:30 pm Saturday night.

However, several BCR customers reported to the Q that some BCR ATM’s (and BCR cards were not being accepted at other banks), were still offline Sunday morning.

The bank did not allow users to post comments on its official Facebook page, where the notice of the system failure was given.

The official statement:

“El Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) informa a todos los clientes y usuarios que nuestra plataforma tecnológica fue restablecida, por lo tanto, todos nuestros canales y sistemas operan con normalidad.

“Ofrecemos nuestras disculpas por los inconvenientes que esta situación causó y agradecemos la comprensión. Es importante reiterar que lo ocurrido se debió a un fallo en nuestra plataforma tecnológica sin relación alguna a un ciberataque.”

(The Bank of Costa Rica (BCR) informs all customers and users that our technological platform was restored, therefore, all our channels and systems operate normally.  We offer our apologies for the inconvenience this situation caused and we appreciate your understanding. It is important to reiterate that what happened was due to a failure in our technological platform without any relation to a cyberattack.)

 

 

