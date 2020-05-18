Two Men Lost Their Lives Thrown Accidentally From a Moving Pickup

Two work hands riding in the back of a pickup truck lost their lives early this Monday in Cartago, when the driver swerved, expelling the two men from the truck, hitting a parked truck and onto the pavement.

The incident occurred in San Juan de Chicuá, in Cartago, at 6:50 am.

The victims were identified as Rodolfo Sánchez Ramírez, 25, and Juan Carpio Gómez, 23.

“We are dispatched for a crash on the way to the Irazú volcano. Upon reaching the site, we found 2 male men lying on the road, apparently having fallen from a vehicle. They had no vital signs,: said Jorge Serrano of the Tierra Blanca Red Cross.

Transito official, Edwin Navarro, who was first on the scene theorizes the driver may have been blinded by the morning sun, hitting him head-on, and swerving. “This made him do a sudden maneuver, causing two people to fall out of the back of the truck and impacted another truck that was parked,” he said.

In rural areas and small towns, with little traffic police patrols, carrying passengers in the back of a pickup is not an unusual practice, despite it illegal. And deadly.

