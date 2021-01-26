Tuesday 26 January 2021
Alajuela

Two minivan passengers lose their lives after freak traffic accident (Photos)

by Q Costa Rica
HQ – A load of “perlin” (extrusions used in construction) became loose and rolled from a truck and fell on top of a minivan, in which three people were traveling, two of which were killed.

Two people lost their lives in the crash, the driver surviving. Photo by Shirley Vásquez

According to the Red Cross, the accident occurred at 4:30 pm Monday in Bijagua de Upala, Alajuela, in front of the De Ponce nursery.

The woman who survived was taken to hospital, while the other two were declared dead at the scene.

Apparently, the minivan also collided with another vehicle after being hit by the “perlin”, but no other person was affected.

The other vehicle hit by the minivan

First responder Lucas Romero said that the woman who survived the crash, had to be extracted by the firefighters, since she was trapped in the minivan.

Photos posted on Twitter by ViuditaCR

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

