Two minivan passengers lose their lives after freak traffic accident (Photos)

HQ – A load of “perlin” (extrusions used in construction) became loose and rolled from a truck and fell on top of a minivan, in which three people were traveling, two of which were killed.

According to the Red Cross, the accident occurred at 4:30 pm Monday in Bijagua de Upala, Alajuela, in front of the De Ponce nursery.

The woman who survived was taken to hospital, while the other two were declared dead at the scene.

Apparently, the minivan also collided with another vehicle after being hit by the “perlin”, but no other person was affected.

First responder Lucas Romero said that the woman who survived the crash, had to be extracted by the firefighters, since she was trapped in the minivan.

Photos posted on Twitter by ViuditaCR