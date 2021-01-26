Policewoman who was shot in the head is already walking

HQ – Kimberly Suárez, the Fuerza Publica police officer, who on January 9 was shot to the head while attending a case of domestic violence, is recovering satisfactorily at the INS Trauma Hospital.

This was confirmed Monday by the doctor Jorge Espitaleta, head of the Intensive Care Unit, who indicated that the 23-year-old is stable, talking and even walking on her own.

“She is a young and very strong girl, we received her in a very careful condition but little by little she has begun to respond to the treatments and the progress is surprising,” says Espitaleta.

The doctor added, “the patient has been in our hospital for fifteen days this week and seeing her progress is a source of great satisfaction. She is in the recovery phase, we hope to release her promptly from our intensive care unit and transfer her to a ward where she will continue with medical care”.

As part of the hospital protocols, authorization of the patient and the Ministry of Public Security was obtained to provide this information.

