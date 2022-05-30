Two more weeks with a daily average of 2,200 cases of Covid-19

QCOSTARICA – Despite the decreases in the contagion or R rate, the fifth wave of Covid-19, already with us for the past five weeks, is expected to continue with daily infections of over 2,000 for a couple of more weeks.

In the last week, new cases increased by 22%, while hospitalizations due to this virus grew by 5%.

Agustín Gómez, head of the Statistical Unit of the UCR Development Observatory Research Center (CIOdD), explained that the country will continue to report between 2,200 and 2,400 cases per day for the next two weeks.

Cases of Covid-19 increased by 112.8% during this month, according to the latest report from the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH).

