Sultry morning and rainy afternoon on tap for today Monday

QCOSTARICA – Like the weekend, in the Central Vally, for this Monday the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – foresees typical conditions of the rainy season.

Extremely sultry conditions are expected during the morning and heavy rainfall for the afternoon, especially in the North Pacific and Central Valley.

- Advertisement -

Daniel Poleo, IMN specialist, pointed out that, starting Thursday, the weather conditions will be very rainy throughout the country.

“The week begins with typical rainy season conditions, mornings with partial cloudiness, hot and muggy and rainy afternoons. Rainy conditions in the afternoons are expected to increase over the course of the week, as a result of an increase in unstable conditions in the atmosphere, favoring more intense downpours and widespread rains,” explained Poleo.

This weekend there were heavy downpours in the north Pacific, mainly in the Guanacaste area where authorities reported some 28 incidents of flooding and landslides.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related