Monday 30 May 2022
type here...
Search

Sultry morning and rainy afternoon on tap for today Monday

HQNationalWeather
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Two more weeks with a daily average of 2,200 cases of Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Despite the decreases in the contagion or...
Read more

Sultry morning and rainy afternoon on tap for today Monday

QCOSTARICA - Like the weekend, in the Central Vally,...
Read more

Panama freezes fuel prices for transporters

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama approved Friday, May...
Read more

Remittances show a year-on-year growth of 29.1% in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE) Remittances received by Nicaraguans from different...
Read more

Thousands of migrants threaten a new caravan on the Mexico-Guatemala border

Q24N (EFE) Some 5,000 migrants from Central and South...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves to veto reduction bill

QCOSTARICA - It has not been approved yet, but,...
Read more

Improper Relationships: When Age Does Matter

QCOSTARICA - “I tell young girls to educate themselves...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢675.89 Buy

¢685.03 small> Sell

28 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Like the weekend, in the Central Vally, for this Monday the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – foresees typical conditions of the rainy season.

Extremely sultry conditions are expected during the morning and heavy rainfall for the afternoon, especially in the North Pacific and Central Valley.

- Advertisement -

Daniel Poleo, IMN specialist, pointed out that, starting Thursday, the weather conditions will be very rainy throughout the country.

“The week begins with typical rainy season conditions, mornings with partial cloudiness, hot and muggy and rainy afternoons. Rainy conditions in the afternoons are expected to increase over the course of the week, as a result of an increase in unstable conditions in the atmosphere, favoring more intense downpours and widespread rains,” explained Poleo.

This weekend there were heavy downpours in the north Pacific, mainly in the Guanacaste area where authorities reported some 28 incidents of flooding and landslides.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePanama freezes fuel prices for transporters
Next articleTwo more weeks with a daily average of 2,200 cases of Covid-19
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Second tropical wave will hit between Thursday and Friday of this week

QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN),...
Read more

“Typical” rainy season conditions return

QCOSTARICA - After two days of virtually no rain in many...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Nicaragua

Government of Nicaragua closes another six NGOs from Europe, the US and Costa Rica

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE)  The Government of Nicaragua, through the...
National

Criminals prefer to steal cars with better gas mileage due to the increase in the price of gasoline

QCOSTARICA - As the country nears another record-setting increase...
Paying the bills