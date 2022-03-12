Saturday 12 March 2022
Two out of three covid-19 tests are carried out in the private sector

QCOSTARICA – In two years of the pandemic, the private sector has carried out some two million tests carried out for the detection of Covid-19.

The circulation of the Ómicron variant triggered the number of Covid-19 tests in the private sector.

Massimo Manzi, executive president of the Cámara Costarricense de la Salud (Costa Rican Chamber of Health), in an interview on Monumental radio, stressed that the private sector was key for the country to better face the pandemic.

Read more: Ministry of Health authorizes first import of Covid-19 self-tests

The service network in the private sector has 156 laboratories, according to the Costa Rican Chamber of Health, that carry out both PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and antigen (detects coronavirus proteins in the mouth and throat, that determines whether a patient is currently infected with COVID-19) tests.

Costa Rica does not require covid-19 testing as a requirement to enter the country. However, many countries do require testing, which must be performed in Costa Rica before boarding a flight of leaving by land, as in the case with the land border with Nicaragua.

 

 

