Saturday 10 July 2021
type here...
Central AmericaEl Salvador

U.S. Accuses Four Senior Bukele Officials of Corruption

Through the long-awaited ‘Engel List,’ the State Department has publicly sanctioned Bukele’s chief of cabinet, legal advisor, minister of labor, director of prisons, and the former ministers of security and agriculture.

by Q24N
18

Q24N – The United States claims to have evidence that at least four senior officials and two former ministers from the Bukele administration have been responsible for or involved in acts of corruption: the president’s legal advisor, Conan Castro; the chief of the cabinet of ministers, Carolina Recinos; Labor Minister Rolando Castro; Director of Prisons Osiris Luna; and former security and agriculture ministers Rogelio Rivas and Pablo Anliker.

Each of these officials are or have been part of President Nayib Bukele’s inner circle of trust.

- Advertisement -

In the past year and a half, El Faro and other Salvadoran news outlets had already reported cases of influence peddling, nepotism, or illicit negotiations involving some of them.

Their names appear in the section on El Salvador of the Engel List, a State Department report to the U.S. Congress on public figures and private citizens found to be involved in corruption or the undermining of democratic institutions in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

In Guatemala, the list accuses former president Álvaro Colom and legislators Gustavo Alejos, Felipe Alejos, and Alejandro Sinibaldi. In Honduras, the most notable appearances on the list are former president Pepe Lobo, whom the United States has accused of accepting bribes from the Los Cachiros drug cartel, and his wife Rosa Elena Bonilla, who was sentenced to 58 years in prison for misappropriation of public funds until her conviction was annulled.

Altogether, the Engel List is a damning portrait of the political elite in northern Central America, at a time when backsliding in the fight against corruption, impunity, as well as attacks against democratic institutions from the region’s legislatures and executive branches, are rousing constant condemnations from civil society, multilateral organizations, and the international community.

- Advertisement -

“This list’s message to the region is that if there are people who clearly participated in acts of corruption, governments should avoid putting them in positions of responsibility,” a State Department source in Washington, who is directly involved in crafting U.S. policy in Central America, told El Faro. “The purpose of the list is to affect people’s behavior. In fact, one of the desired effects is to complicate these people’s interactions not only with the United States, but with other international actors.”

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction July 10: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate
Next articleConavi will not sign contracts to expand Radial Lindora and reinforce old bridge over Virilla
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Parents may use a vehicle to take their children to school, with proof

QCOSTARICA - Parents and guardians of students may take and pick...
Read more

Change in vehicle restriction: only two plates cannot circulate per day from Monday

QCOSTARICA - As of next Monday, July 12, only two plates...
Read more

MOST READ

Couple detained in Alajuela for alleged sexual exploitation of women in clandestine massage parlor

Infrastructure

Conavi will not sign contracts to expand Radial Lindora and reinforce old bridge over Virilla

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) - National Highway Council - decided not to sign the contract awarded to the construction company...
National

Saturdays and Sundays when the most people die in road accidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Adding up the road deaths that occurred between Saturday and Sunday this year, we have a total of 75 deaths are reported...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 9: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, July 9, only plates ending in ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) ending plates CAN circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied...
Alajuela

Fire destroys 10 houses in Alajuela precario

Q Costa Rica -
HQ  - A fire completely destroyed 10 houses located in the precario (shantytown) Los Angeles, in San José de Alajuela. The Fire Department mobilized five...
National

Parents may use a vehicle to take their children to school, with proof

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Parents and guardians of students may take and pick up their children from schools, even if they have vehicle restrictions on that...
Honduras

Honduras convicts former executive in activist’s murder

Deutsche Welle -
Q24N - A court in Honduras found a former top executive at a hydroelectric company guilty on Monday of collaboration in the 2016 murder...
Latin America

What’s Behind China’s Growing Push into Central America?

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - By Luis Guillermo Solis* - For nearly 60 years, the preeminent Asian power in Central America was not the People’s Republic of...
Taxes

Franggi Nicolás: “Marchamo must be lowered and not finance corruption”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The government should not oppose the reduction of the 2022 Marchamo, says PLN legislator Franggi Nicolás, who last May present a bill...
Education

Back to school on Monday as Costa Rica reopens public schools

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Public Education (MEP), Guiselle Cruz, announced Tuesday that schools will definitely re-open on Monday, July 12, to resume the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.