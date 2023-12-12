Tuesday 12 December 2023
type here...
Search

U.S. bans 300 Guatemalans from entering the country, including 100 legislators

Guatemala
Q24N
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

The Technological Uses Of Sand And How A Shortage Is Possible

Costa Ricans are well-acquainted with sand. In fact, white...
Read more

United will increase flights between Costa Rica and the U.S. during this high season

QCOSTARICA -- United airline will increase flights between Costa...
Read more

U.S. bans 300 Guatemalans from entering the country, including 100 legislators

Q24N (EFE) The United States announced on Monday that...
Read more

Argentine companies fall on Wall Street a day after Milei’s swearing-in

Q24N -- Argentine companies listed on the New York...
Read more

INCAE moving to Panama after confiscation of headquarters in Nicaragua

Q24N -- On Monday the government of Panama made...
Read more

Festive Bingo: Top Spots to Play in Costa Rica This Christmas

As the festive season approaches, Costa Rica lights up...
Read more

Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal

QCOSTARICA -- In less than 3 weeks, the Marchamo...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢526.24 BUY

¢531.63 SELL

12 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (EFE) The United States announced on Monday that it banned the entry of 300 Guatemalans, including 100 members of Congress, for “undermining democracy” in the Central American country.

The spokesman for the U.S. State Department, Matthew Miller, condemned in a statement “the antidemocratic actions” of the Public Ministry of Guatemala against the elected president of the country, Bernardo Arévalo de León.

- Advertisement -

Miller gave as examples the arrest warrants against election workers, the request to lift Arévalo’s immunity from prosecution and the attempts to overturn the election results.

According to the Joe Biden Administration, all of these actions demonstrate the “clear intention to delegitimize” the elections and “prevent” Arévalo’s inauguration in January, and represent a violation of the Inter-American Democratic Charter.

Read more: Guatemalan prosecutors want to revoke the immunity of President-elect

The visa restriction on 300 Guatemalans seeks to “promote accountability for corrupt and undemocratic actors in Guatemala and support the will of the Guatemalan people,” Miller explained.

The State Department did not list the identities of any of the 300 sanctioned, including the 100 of the 160 legislators that make up the Guatemalan Congress.

“The Guatemalan people have spoken. Their voices must be respected,” stressed the spokesperson.

- Advertisement -

On December 1, the United States sanctioned Luis Miguel Martínez Morales, a very close collaborator of the outgoing president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, for corruption.

The Public Ministry of Guatemala, whose leadership is also sanctioned by the U.S., has been accused of trying to prevent the progressive politician Arévalo de León.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Argentine companies fall on Wall Street a day after Milei’s swearing-in
Next article
United will increase flights between Costa Rica and the U.S. during this high season
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Guatemalan prosecutors want to revoke the immunity of President-elect

Q24N -- Prosecutors in Guatemala asked a court Friday to strip...
Read more

Javier Milei is the new president of Argentina

Q24N -- In a second-round vote, the far-right candidate, Javier Milei,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Central America

INCAE moving to Panama after confiscation of headquarters in Nicaragua

Q24N -- On Monday the government of Panama made...
Infrastructure

Bailey Bridge will ease traffic congestion in front of San Jose airport

QCOSTARICA -- On Friday (tomorrow) traffic will be enabled...
Paying the bills
%d