United will increase flights between Costa Rica and the U.S. during this high season

QCOSTARICA — United airline will increase flights between Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría (San Jose) Airport, and six cities in the United States during this peak tourism season, which coincides with winter in North America.

Until next March, United Airlines will have an average of 45 weekly non-stop flights from San José and Houston, Denver, Washington DC, Nevada, Chicago and New York,

- Advertisement -

Flora Ayub, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH), indicated that it is a positive message for the tourism sector.

Ayub commented that, with the dollar exchange rate so low, they need more tourist income to meet expectations this high season.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related