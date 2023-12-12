Tuesday 12 December 2023
United will increase flights between Costa Rica and the U.S. during this high season

The Third ColumnTravel
Rico
By Rico
Latest

The Technological Uses Of Sand And How A Shortage Is Possible

Costa Ricans are well-acquainted with sand. In fact, white...
QCOSTARICA -- United airline will increase flights between Costa...
U.S. bans 300 Guatemalans from entering the country, including 100 legislators

Q24N (EFE) The United States announced on Monday that...
Argentine companies fall on Wall Street a day after Milei’s swearing-in

Q24N -- Argentine companies listed on the New York...
INCAE moving to Panama after confiscation of headquarters in Nicaragua

Q24N -- On Monday the government of Panama made...
Festive Bingo: Top Spots to Play in Costa Rica This Christmas

As the festive season approaches, Costa Rica lights up...
Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal

QCOSTARICA -- In less than 3 weeks, the Marchamo...
QCOSTARICA — United airline will increase flights between Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría (San Jose) Airport, and six cities in the United States during this peak tourism season, which coincides with winter in North America.

Until next March, United Airlines will have an average of 45 weekly non-stop flights from San José and Houston, Denver, Washington DC, Nevada, Chicago and New York,

Flora Ayub, executive director of the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels (CCH), indicated that it is a positive message for the tourism sector.

Ayub commented that, with the dollar exchange rate so low, they need more tourist income to meet expectations this high season.

