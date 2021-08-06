Friday 6 August 2021
U.S. donates more mobile medical units to the CCSS

U.S. donates more mobile medical units to the CCSS

QCOSTARICA – The United States Embassy, ​​through its Office for Anti-Narcotics, Citizen Security and Justice (INL), delivered eight mobile units to the Caja Costarricense de Swgudo Social (CCSS), which complement and expand the capacity response to an emergency.

This donation is in addition to Pfizer’s 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and the more than four million dollars in medical supplies that the United States has given to Costa Rica since the start of the pandemic, which includes mobile hospitals and respirators.

Read more: Half million doses of Pfizer donated by the United States arrived in Costa Rica

Five of the mobile units delivered measure 6.10 meters x 9.75 meters and the other three measure 4.88 meters x 5.49 meters. Its structures are made of aeronautical grade aluminum, walls, ceiling and floor made of waterproof vinyl, insulating coating, LED lights and protective bags and roto-moldable boxes, to facilitate its transfer and protection.

Valued at more than US$361,000, these mobile units are equipped with their respective air conditioners and power distribution panels. Due to their versatility, they can be used for medical purposes but also to establish a coordination and communication center in case of emergency, administrative area and pharmacy.

The Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​Gloria Berbena, praised the alliance of the diplomatic headquarters with Costa Rica to face the difficulties that the pandemic represents.

“We hope that these mobile units bring medical attention to those most in need. Our commitment to Costa Rica and the well-being of Costa Ricans is unwavering,” said Ms. Berbena.

