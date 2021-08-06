Top 5 Cities in Central America to Be a Digital Nomad

Ever wondered what it would be like to work remotely in a tropical paradise? Imagine waking up to summery weather and gorgeous scenery every day. Nowadays, it’s easier to achieve than you might think.

There are quite a few places to work remotely, but these top five Central American cities to be a digital nomad have a lot going for them—good internet, beautiful scenery, fun adventures, and the list goes on.

Before you hop on a plane, though, you’re going to want to do some research. Which city will you pick? And what will you need to do or get before you make the big move?

Gather the necessary tools before heading to Central America

You’ll need a few things before becoming a digital nomad in Central America. Your personal list might be longer than this one, but these are the essentials to get you started:

Laptop and laptop stand/portable keyboard

Portable Wifi solution to stay connected

Universal plug adaptor

Digital mailbox from http://ipostal1.com to keep track of mail back home

Best cities in Central American cities to be a digital nomad

Many digital nomads consider the following cities to be the best balance of strong internet, low cost of living, and high quality of life.

San Jose, Costa Rica

The capital and largest city in Costa Rica, San Jose is a vibrant hub filled with young professionals and expats, making it ripe with networking opportunities.

Many digital nomads love the fun and varied lifestyle San Jose has to offer. It’s got all of the amenities of a big city while still being a stone’s throw away from pristine natural wonders.

Antigua, Guatemala

Antigua is growing into a premier remote working destination for its incredible landscape, stable Wifi, and diverse coworking spaces, as well as its bustling city life. Antigua hosts so many bars and restaurants that you could go to a new one every night for a year and never get bored.

Panama City, Panama

Panama City has been one of the best destinations for expats in Central America for years, and for good reason. It’s got high-speed Wifi, a robust entertainment culture, and an established expat community to connect with.

Granada, Nicaragua

Another lovely city, Granada, is located on the edge of a crater lake. Just 45 minutes from that crater is another crater, with a national park and a wide array of outdoor activities to enjoy.

As for keeping plugged in, the internet has come a long way in Granada and Nicaragua in general. You can count on staying connected no matter where the road takes you.

Jaco, Costa Rica

A budget alternative to San Jose, and even better in some people’s opinions, is Jaco. This Central Pacific remote working hub is a tight-knit party town with all of the amenities of a larger, more developed city. It’s also easy to make friends when there’s so much to explore together in the nature surrounding Jaco.

Take your pick

You’re in for the adventure of a lifetime when you pick any of these five Central American cities to be a digital nomad.

And why limit yourself to just one?

Flying between them is so easy that you may even want to try a little of each. Safe travels, and don’t forget your sunblock.