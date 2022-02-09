Wednesday 9 February 2022
type here...
Search

U.S. donates more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines

This is the second donation of vaccines that the United States makes to Costa Rica, for a total of more than one million five hundred thousand doses donated to date

HealthNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

U.S. donates more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines

QCOSTARICA - The United States announced the donation of...
Read more

Covid-19 self-tests: where to get them and how much they cost

QCOSTARICA - Antigen self-tests to detect the presence of...
Read more

ICE would buy electric buses and rent them to bus operators

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) -...
Read more

Argentina Seeks a Way Out (Again) of its Economic and Social Labyrinth

Q REPORTS (IPS)  Accustomed for decades to recurring economic...
Read more

El Salvador has scheduled for this year the construction of 30 CUBOs

Q24N - This year alone, the government of President...
Read more

Lebanese Tiktoker chef prepares her version of the Gallo Pinto

Q MAGAZINE - Abir Saghir is a famous Lebanese...
Read more

Pollster predicted the political exile of the PAC

QCOSTARICA - With great statistical precision, pollster Opol Consultores...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The United States announced the donation of one million eight hundred (1,000,800) doses of Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 for Costa Rica. With this donation, the United States has donated one million five hundred thousand eight hundred (1,500,800) doses since the start of the pandemic, making the United States the largest donor of Covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica.

The delivery of these doses will be made in four tracts, the first of which arrived at the Juan Santamaría (San José) airport Tuesday night, February 8, and consists of 309,600 doses of the vaccine. The rest of the doses will arrive in the course of this week.

Read more: Half million doses of Pfizer donated by the United States arrived in Costa Rica

- Advertisement -

“The United States is committed to supporting Costa Rica in its vaccination program against Covid-19 to promote public health and safety. Only together will we be able to overcome this pandemic,” said the Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​Marcos Mandojana, during the announcement made at Base 2 of the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​Marcos Mandojana

“We are going to launch a second vaccination in the hands of health institutions to make a new massive campaign a reality and thus provide those million people with their reinforcement as soon as possible.

“I deeply appreciate the people, the government of the United States, and President Joseph Biden, for the donation. These doses represent a great boost to continue protecting all the people who inhabit our country,” declared President Carlos Alvarado.

Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado (right) bumping fists with Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​Marcos Mandojana

With this donation, Costa Rica will reach 2,031,030 doses donated by the governments of the United States (1,503,900), Canada (319,200), Spain (69,600), the Dominican Republic (56,800) and Austria (50,000).

These are added to 7,609,155 made through purchase contracts, Costa Rica reaching a total of 9,640,185 vaccines.

In the next few days, Costa Rica is also expected to receive another 500,000 doses from Moderna, donated by the Government of Spain. The date of arrival of these doses is currently unknown.

- Advertisement -

As of February 7, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports that 4,089,508 people (79.2% of the total population) have one dose. Of these, 3,713,796 people (71.9% of the total population) have received two doses and 614,954 people (11.9% of the total population) have already received their third dose.

The CCSS reports applied 8,418,258 doses.

The announcement was attended by the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adriana Bolaños; the executive president of the CCSS, Román Macaya, the president of the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention, Alexander Solís; the logistics manager of the CCSS, Esteban Vega de la O; and the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States in Costa Rica, Marcos Mandojana.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCovid-19 self-tests: where to get them and how much they cost
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19 contagion rate continues to decline, but figures remain high

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica, which...
Read more

Third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to be applied after five months

QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología del Ministerio...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

U.S. donates more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines

QCOSTARICA - The United States announced the donation of...
Health

Covid-19 self-tests: where to get them and how much they cost

QCOSTARICA - Antigen self-tests to detect the presence of...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.