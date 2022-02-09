U.S. donates more than one million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines

QCOSTARICA – The United States announced the donation of one million eight hundred (1,000,800) doses of Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 for Costa Rica. With this donation, the United States has donated one million five hundred thousand eight hundred (1,500,800) doses since the start of the pandemic, making the United States the largest donor of Covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica.

The delivery of these doses will be made in four tracts, the first of which arrived at the Juan Santamaría (San José) airport Tuesday night, February 8, and consists of 309,600 doses of the vaccine. The rest of the doses will arrive in the course of this week.

“The United States is committed to supporting Costa Rica in its vaccination program against Covid-19 to promote public health and safety. Only together will we be able to overcome this pandemic,” said the Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy, ​​Marcos Mandojana, during the announcement made at Base 2 of the Juan Santamaría International Airport.

“We are going to launch a second vaccination in the hands of health institutions to make a new massive campaign a reality and thus provide those million people with their reinforcement as soon as possible.

“I deeply appreciate the people, the government of the United States, and President Joseph Biden, for the donation. These doses represent a great boost to continue protecting all the people who inhabit our country,” declared President Carlos Alvarado.

With this donation, Costa Rica will reach 2,031,030 doses donated by the governments of the United States (1,503,900), Canada (319,200), Spain (69,600), the Dominican Republic (56,800) and Austria (50,000).

These are added to 7,609,155 made through purchase contracts, Costa Rica reaching a total of 9,640,185 vaccines.

In the next few days, Costa Rica is also expected to receive another 500,000 doses from Moderna, donated by the Government of Spain. The date of arrival of these doses is currently unknown.

As of February 7, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reports that 4,089,508 people (79.2% of the total population) have one dose. Of these, 3,713,796 people (71.9% of the total population) have received two doses and 614,954 people (11.9% of the total population) have already received their third dose.

The CCSS reports applied 8,418,258 doses.

