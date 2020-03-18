The U.S. Embassy San Jose advised that beginning today, March 18, the Embassy in Costa Rica will reduce or cancel appointments for nonimmigrant visas, except for emergencies and some H-2 visa applications.



The diplomatic center says it will resume routine visa services as soon as possible, but cannot give a specific date at this time.

Payment of the fee for a visa application is valid in the country where it was purchased up to one year after the payment date.

If you have an emergency and need to travel immediately, follow the instructions provided at https://www.ustraveldocs.com/cr/cr-niv-expeditedappointment.asp to request an emergency appointment.

For more information, visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/cr/index.html?firstTime=No.