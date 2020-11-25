U.S. Embassy San Jose closed Thursday and Monday

QCOSTARICA – This note in from the United States Embassy in San Jose, that they will be on Thursday, November 26, 2020, to commemorate the closed for the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Both the embassy and consular section will be closed on Thursday, opening again on Friday, November 27, 2020, for regular business from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

The embassy and consular section will also be closed on Monday, November 30, 2020, for the observance of Abolición del Ejercito (abolition of the Army), a Costa Rican national holiday.

The embassy will reopen for normal business hours, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

