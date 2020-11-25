Wednesday, 25 November 2020
NationalRedaqted

U.S. Embassy San Jose closed Thursday and Monday

by Q Costa Rica
31

QCOSTARICA – This note in from the United States Embassy in San Jose, that they will be on Thursday, November 26, 2020, to commemorate the closed for the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Both the embassy and consular section will be closed on Thursday, opening again on Friday, November 27, 2020, for regular business from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

The embassy and consular section will also be closed on Monday, November 30, 2020, for the observance of Abolición del Ejercito (abolition of the Army), a Costa Rican national holiday.

- Advertisement -

The embassy will reopen for normal business hours, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleConduct These Three Internal Analyses To Select The Right Edtech Tool
Next articleSan Carlos, Heredia, Cartago and Desamparados Have More Voices against Domestic Violence
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

U.S. Visa Renewal – Renovación de visas

Redaqted Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA)  The United States Department of State extends the range of...
Read more

December 1 is a new holiday in Costa Rica: “Abolition of the Army Day”

Pura Vida Rico -
QCOSTARICA) Make a note on your calendar, December 1 is now...
Read more

MOST READ

Infrastructure

Limonal and Cañas expansion six months behind schedule

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The 21 km extension, better yet, expansion, of the Interamericana Norte highway between Limonal and Cañas should be delivered, if no further...
Read more
Puntarenas

Puntarenas reaches the highest number of homicides in the last five years

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - With the homicide of a 61-year-old man this Sunday, in Puntarenas, the province reaches 77 murders, the highest number in the last...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Hospital occupancy increases; there are 221 people ICU

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though the number of new daily confirmed cases of covid-19 has remained stable, around 1,000, the number of hospitalizations and people requiring...
Health

Covid-19 snatched parents from renowned CCSS surgeon

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - His heart thumped every time he reached the basement of the hospital and pressed the button for the elevator that would take him...
Front Page

State of the Nation report: “The situation was already fragile before the pandemic.”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The evidence collected by the Programa Estado de la Nación (State of the Nation Program) in its latest report confirms that Costa...
Lighter Side

AyA billing disaster puts Ticos in trouble

Q Costa Rica -
AyA billing disaster puts Ticos in trouble: utillity does not solve anything! See Aresep gives AyA one month to resolve water bill errors

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.