Wednesday, 25 November 2020
NationalRedaqted

San Carlos, Heredia, Cartago and Desamparados Have More Voices against Domestic Violence

by Q Costa Rica
9

QCOSTARICA – Thanks to the program Hacete Escuchar (“Make Yourself Heard”) developed by the U.S. Embassy San Jose’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) office, 296 young people received virtual training to learn to detect domestic violence, seek help, develop self-esteem, build trust, recognize signs of abusive relationships, learn about 9-1-1, and how not to be afraid to seek assistance.

Ambassador Sharon Day

U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Sharon Day stated that “domestic violence is a scourge that affects us all. The United States is committed to combating domestic violence in all its forms and for this reason we recognize the efforts of the participants of the Hacete Escuchar program. Together we can break the cycle of domestic violence, with hard work and perseverance, because every voice counts. ”

Young residents from Guararí in Heredia, La Capri in Desamparados, Aguas Zarcas in San Carlos, and El Carmen in Cartago, participated in sports events, art contests, and received public awareness messages on social media.

Sixty participants in the program emerged as leaders and will be in charge of replicating and amplifying what they learned from Hacete Escuchar in their communities.

In addition, and for the first time, 12 certified facilitators graduated from the program to reproduce its workshops in their communities.

Source: US Embassy San Jose website

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

