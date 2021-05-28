U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to travel to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – In a press release, the U.S. Department of State, confirmed that U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel on June 1-2 to San José, Costa Rica, where he will engage with senior leaders from Central America, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, as well as Costa Rican government officials and civil society.

While in San José, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Carlos Alvarado and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rodolfo Solano Quiros to discuss the strong U.S.-Costa Rica relationship, which benefits the people of both our countries.

Secretary Blinken will then participate in a meeting with senior leaders from member-states of the Central America Integration System (SICA), along with Mexico. Together, they will advance a collaborative approach to addressing the root causes of migration, including improving democratic governance, security, and economic opportunity for the people of Central America.

Blinken will also meet separately with several of his foreign counterparts to discuss joint efforts to address bilateral and regional issues.

Through these meetings and engagements, Secretary Blinken will reinforce cooperation on shared priorities, which also include promoting inclusive economic growth, combating the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering from its effects on our societies, and protecting livelihoods and the planet through environmental stewardship and action on climate change.

For his part, Costa Rica president Carlos Alvarado took to Twitter to comment on the Blinken visit, writing, “It will be an honor to receive the U. S. Secretary of State @SecBlinken. in our country. A great opportunity to discuss cooperation and regional priorities like tackling COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, as well as economic development.

Prior to the announcement of Blinken’s visit, the U.S. confirmed that Costa Rica will be among the first on the list to receive vaccines from the U.S., along with Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

There was no word on how many doses the country will receive an when.

The criteria for determining which countries receive the drugs first include geographic location and the progression of the pandemic.

Currently, Pfizer has already sent doses from its facilities in Michigan to nearby countries such as Canada and Mexico.