Friday 28 May 2021
type here...
HealthNews

One more week of “odds” and “evens”

Government extends to Sunday, June 6 vehicle restriction with alternating plates; capacity limits are also maintained.

by Rico
40

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced this Friday afternoon that current vehicle restriction with alternation between odd and even plates throughout the national territory will continue until June 6.

In the same way, the capacity limits (aforos in Spanish) will be also be maintained for at least another week.

In essence, the measures already in force will remain the same.

- Advertisement -

As to the letters of exemptions for the vehicular restrictions, they must be renewed starting on June 1, be able to circulate. These documents are valid for two months, and the last ones issued expire on May 31. They can be physical or digital.

Among the reasons for the exemptions are working hours, health emergencies, medical appointments, people with hotel reservations, transfers to and from the airports, rental cars and taking to and picking up children from daycare centers.

Also exempt, though not known by many, is travel to and from a confirmed Riteve, vehicle inspection appointment. All the “official” exemptions can be found at http://presidencia.go.cr/alertas/restricción-vehicular

- Advertisement -

The nighttime restrictions remain the same, from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, Monday to Sunday.

The fine in force for not complying with the now extended vehicle restrictions is ¢110,000 colones.

Though everything basically stays the same for the coming week, there is a change to the hours of supermarkets, mini-markets, grocery stores and liquor stores, who must align with the operating hours of 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Capacity

  • For academic and business activities, the allowed capacity is 150 people. A distance greater than 1.8 meters must always be maintained; each establishment must identify capacity.
  • For social events, the allowed capacity is only 30 people, as long as the distance of 1.8 meters is maintained.
  • In worship activities, 200 people will be the maximum capacity, always considering the capacity of the sites.
  • In the case of bars, the capacity is limited to 25%, on the condition that the capacity is indicated on the site, so that it can be verified by the authorities.
  • In hotels with more than 100 rooms, the capacity is 75%.
  • In national parks the capacity remains at 50%; With the exception of the Poás volcano, which already has a reduced capacity of 50 people per shift, due to the eruption alert.
  • Non-essential commercial establishments may operate from 5 am to 9 pm.
  • For public transport, the restriction of not carrying standing passengers is maintained.
  • The beach hours are maintained from 5 am to 6 pm.

Liquor stores

This Friday the Minister of Health warned that liquor stores must close at 9 pm and must mitigate agglomerations.

“This is because we have multiple reports in different parts of the country, that unfortunately despite the call for responsible behavior during the pandemic, we have seen young people who buy alcohol and crowd around these establishments to continue drinking after 9 pm, situations difficult to control for the Police,” complained the minister.

The minister reminded that hospital capacity, though hospitalizations dropped in the last 24 hours, hospital services are saturated and are not sufficient to provide optimal care.

- Advertisement -

On that, Dr. Marco Ruiz, medical manager at the CCSS, confirmed an agreement between the Caja and private hospitals to take on non-covid patients. The agreement is with the Hospital Cima, Clinica Biblica and Hospital Metropolitano.

For this Friday, May 28, the country reported 2,180 new cases of the virus and 33 deaths from associated causes.

This brings the total to 314,102 confirmed cases since March 2020 and 3,962 deaths.

A total of and 1,438 hospitalized.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleBombshell Tina Louise flaunts her tiny bikini after celebrating her 40th in Costa Rica
Next articleU.S. Secretary of State Blinken to travel to Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Covid News: New covid cases and deaths continue high; contagion rate drops below 1

QCOSTARICA - While the number of new daily cases continues over...
Read more

Are we close to a pill to combat covid-19?

Will pharmacies soon have covid-19 drugs on their shelves? After vaccines,...
Read more

MOST READ

OIJ Bust Narco Network

Health

Costa Rica under ORANGE Alert

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The National Situation Analysis Room registered more than 16,109 cases of Covid-19 between May 16 and 22, Epidemiological Week #20, being the...
Reports

US still offers hope to Latin Americans fleeing violence

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - "Work, work, work!" That's the first thing Cesar Moncado thinks about when he wakes up in the morning. "That's the most...
Trends

Great 5 Places for a Romantic Journey in Eastern Europe

Carter Maddox -
Do you plan a romantic journey with your partner? There are many fascinating places to go in Eastern Europe. If you have found your...
Mexico

Dozens fall victim to Mexico’s brutal election campaign

Q24N -
Q24N - "Today is a special day," said Alma Barragan with excitement in a video she shared with her supporters. The video extended an...
Health

Today’s Covid News: New covid cases and deaths continue high; contagion rate drops below 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - While the number of new daily cases continues over 2,000, save for drops on weekends (typically Sundays and Mondays), the greater concern...
Cartago

Vehicle collides with new train in Cartago

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It didn't take long. It was bound to happen. Sooner than later. Last night, Wednesday, a vehicle collided with one of the...
National

Police remove barriers around Legislative Assembly

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting this week, the new Legislative Assembly building in downtown San Jose gets a cleaner look, and allowing people free movement around...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: May 26, “EVENS”

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, May 26, only EVENS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under...
Health

Are we close to a pill to combat covid-19?

Rico -
Will pharmacies soon have covid-19 drugs on their shelves? After vaccines, drug companies are now in the race to develop a treatment that can...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.