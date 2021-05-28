One more week of “odds” and “evens”

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced this Friday afternoon that current vehicle restriction with alternation between odd and even plates throughout the national territory will continue until June 6.

In the same way, the capacity limits (aforos in Spanish) will be also be maintained for at least another week.

In essence, the measures already in force will remain the same.

- Advertisement -

As to the letters of exemptions for the vehicular restrictions, they must be renewed starting on June 1, be able to circulate. These documents are valid for two months, and the last ones issued expire on May 31. They can be physical or digital.

Among the reasons for the exemptions are working hours, health emergencies, medical appointments, people with hotel reservations, transfers to and from the airports, rental cars and taking to and picking up children from daycare centers.

Also exempt, though not known by many, is travel to and from a confirmed Riteve, vehicle inspection appointment. All the “official” exemptions can be found at http://presidencia.go.cr/alertas/restricción-vehicular

- Advertisement -

The nighttime restrictions remain the same, from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, Monday to Sunday.

The fine in force for not complying with the now extended vehicle restrictions is ¢110,000 colones.

Though everything basically stays the same for the coming week, there is a change to the hours of supermarkets, mini-markets, grocery stores and liquor stores, who must align with the operating hours of 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Capacity

For academic and business activities, the allowed capacity is 150 people. A distance greater than 1.8 meters must always be maintained; each establishment must identify capacity.

For social events, the allowed capacity is only 30 people, as long as the distance of 1.8 meters is maintained.

In worship activities, 200 people will be the maximum capacity, always considering the capacity of the sites.

In the case of bars, the capacity is limited to 25%, on the condition that the capacity is indicated on the site, so that it can be verified by the authorities.

In hotels with more than 100 rooms, the capacity is 75%.

In national parks the capacity remains at 50%; With the exception of the Poás volcano, which already has a reduced capacity of 50 people per shift, due to the eruption alert.

Non-essential commercial establishments may operate from 5 am to 9 pm.

For public transport, the restriction of not carrying standing passengers is maintained.

The beach hours are maintained from 5 am to 6 pm.

Liquor stores

This Friday the Minister of Health warned that liquor stores must close at 9 pm and must mitigate agglomerations.

“This is because we have multiple reports in different parts of the country, that unfortunately despite the call for responsible behavior during the pandemic, we have seen young people who buy alcohol and crowd around these establishments to continue drinking after 9 pm, situations difficult to control for the Police,” complained the minister.

The minister reminded that hospital capacity, though hospitalizations dropped in the last 24 hours, hospital services are saturated and are not sufficient to provide optimal care.

- Advertisement -

On that, Dr. Marco Ruiz, medical manager at the CCSS, confirmed an agreement between the Caja and private hospitals to take on non-covid patients. The agreement is with the Hospital Cima, Clinica Biblica and Hospital Metropolitano.

For this Friday, May 28, the country reported 2,180 new cases of the virus and 33 deaths from associated causes.

This brings the total to 314,102 confirmed cases since March 2020 and 3,962 deaths.

A total of and 1,438 hospitalized.