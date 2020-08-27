U.S. Visa Renewal – Renovación de visas

(QCOSTARICA) The United States Department of State extends the range of eligibility for visa renewal for those who have a valid visa that has expired in the last 24 months. The previous requirement was that the valid visa had expired in the last 12 months.

This extension of the period will be maintained from August 25 to December 31 of this year, said the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica in a press release this Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Costa Rica can now classify a visa applicant as eligible for renewal, without the need to schedule a physical appointment at the Consulate, as long as they meet the following criteria:

Effective August 25, 2020, through December 31, 2020, the United States Department of State has expanded the field of individuals eligible for visa renewal to those who have had a valid visa expire within the last 24 months. The previous requirement was to have had a valid visa expire within 12 months.

- paying the bills -

Accordingly, the Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Costa Rica may find you eligible for a visa renewal without scheduling a physical appointment at the Consulate if you meet the following criteria:

You wish to renew a full-validity (ten years) B1/B2 U.S. visa that is currently valid or has expired within the last 24 months.

You are a citizen or legal resident of Costa Rica

You have never resided unlawfully in the United States or otherwise violated U.S. laws.

You are NOT eligible for a visa renewal appointment if you meet any of the following criteria:

You have never had a U.S. visa.

Your last U.S. visa expired more than 24 months ago.

Your last valid visa was canceled or revoked.

Your previous visa was limited to a single entry or to a period of validity that was less than ten years.

You did not provide fingerprints during your previous visa application.

You wish to apply for a visa in a different visa class than your previous visa. For example, you had a B1/B2 visa, but now you wish to apply for a F-1 student visa. ​​

You do not hold a valid Costa Rican passport or residency card.

You are applying for more than one visa at the same time. For example, you are applying for both F and B1/B2 visas.

You lost your previous passport that had a valid or expired U.S. visa, or it was stolen. ​​

If the applicant considers that they are eligible to renew the visa and would like to use the renewal process, they must follow the steps indicated in the section “Visa renewal process through DropBox of the following link: https://www.ustraveldocs.com/cr/cr-niv-visarenew.asp.

If you need assistance with your visa application or want to learn more about obtaining a visa to travel to the U.S., in Costa Rica call: 4000-1976. Callers in the United States 9 am to 5 pm (CT) Monday through Friday: (703) 745-5475. Or reach a customer service representative via email at support-costarica@ustraveldocs.com. ​

The original press release in Spanish:

El Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos extiende el rango de elegibilidad para la renovación de visa para quienes tienen una visa válida que venció en los últimos 24 meses. El requisito anterior era que la visa válida hubiera expirado en los últimos 12 meses. Esta extensión del periodo se mantendrá desde el 25 de agosto y hasta el 31 de diciembre de este año.

- paying the bills -

La Sección Consular de la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Costa Rica puede ahora clasificar a un solicitante de visa como elegible para la renovación, sin la necesidad programar una cita física en el Consulado, siempre y cuando cumpla con los siguientes criterios:

La persona desea renovar la visa B1/B2 de validez completa (diez años), que se encuentre vigente o que haya vencido hace menos de 24 meses.

Si el solicitante es ciudadano o residente legal de Costa Rica.

Si la persona nunca ha vivido ilegal en Estados Unidos ni ha violado las leyes estadounidenses.

Una persona NO es elegible para una cita de renovación de visa si tiene uno de los siguientes criterios:

Nunca ha tenido una visa para viajar a Estados Unidos.

Tiene una visa B1/B2 que expiró hace más de 24 meses.

Si la última visa válida fue cancelada o revocada.

Si la visa anterior estaba limitada a una sola entrada o a un periodo de validez menor a diez años.

Si la persona no proporcionó huellas digitales durante la solicitud de visa previa.

Si desea solicitar una visa de clase diferente que su visa anterior. Por ejemplo, si se tuvo una visa B-1/B-2, pero ahora desea solicitar una visa de estudiante F-1.

Si no tiene un pasaporte válido de Costa Rica o una tarjeta de residencia.

Si está solicitando más de una visa a la vez. Por ejemplo, está solicitando una visa F y una visa B1/B2.

Si el pasaporte anterior, que tenía una visa de Estados Unidos válida o expirada, fue robado o extraviado.

Si el solicitante considera que es elegible para renovar la visa y le gustaría utilizar el proceso de renovación, debe seguir los pasos señalados en la sección “Proceso de renovación de Visa a través de Drop Box del siguiente link: https://www.ustraveldocs.com/cr/cr-niv-visarenew.asp.