12 States authorized for arrivals to Costa Rica in September

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, announced this Thursday the expanded list of U.S. states from which can enter Costa Rica in September.

The Minister confirmed that starting from September 1, residents of Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. will be added to the list of residents from New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Maine announced last week.

And, starting from September 15, residents of Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Colorado will be welcome as part of the gradual reopening of international tourism to Costa Rica.

The commercial flights from the U.S. are open all Costa Rican nationals and residents and tourists who are residents of any one of the 12 states, a driver’s license or state ID is required for proof of residency.

The U.S. airports serving the 12 states pre-pandemic are New York’s JFK (JFK) and La Guardia (LAG), New Jersey’s Newark (EWR), Washington’s Dulles (IAD), Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia (PHL).

However, the authorization does not mean U.S. tourists can only arrive in Costa Rica from airports in the approved states, visitors can arrive via a flight with a stop or layover in a non-authorized airport. For example, a resident of Washington DC can fly to Houston (IAH) on United that has regular (COVID) service to and from San Jose or a resident Pennsylvania to Miami (MIA).

The arrivals can at Costa Rica’s international airports, the Juan Santamaria (SJO) in San Jose and the Daniel Oduber (LIR) in Liberia.

The 12 states are in addition to visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union (Schengen visa area), Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand and Uruguay.

In addition, starting in September, the PCR coronavirus test has been extended to 72 hours before the flight, from 48 hours.

All other conditions for the arrival of tourists remain, such as a valid passport, health pass and travel insurance.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.