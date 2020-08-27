Thursday, 27 August 2020
DONATE
NewsTravel

12 States authorized for arrivals to Costa Rica in September

Costa Rica expanded the list of approved tourist arrivals from the U.S; extended the PCR test requirement to 72 hours prior to travel

by Rico
94
News 12 States authorized for arrivals to Costa Rica in September

Costa Rica expanded the list of approved tourist arrivals from the U.S; extended the PCR test requirement to 72 hours prior to travel

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, announced this Thursday the expanded list of U.S. states from which can enter Costa Rica in September.

 

- payin the bills -

The Minister confirmed that starting from September 1, residents of Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. will be added to the list of residents from New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Maine announced last week.

And, starting from September 15, residents of Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Colorado will be welcome as part of the gradual reopening of international tourism to Costa Rica.

The commercial flights from the U.S. are open all Costa Rican nationals and residents and tourists who are residents of any one of the 12 states, a driver’s license or state ID is required for proof of residency.

The U.S. airports serving the 12 states pre-pandemic are New York’s JFK (JFK) and La Guardia (LAG), New Jersey’s Newark (EWR), Washington’s Dulles (IAD), Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia (PHL).

- paying the bills -

However, the authorization does not mean U.S. tourists can only arrive in Costa Rica from airports in the approved states, visitors can arrive via a flight with a stop or layover in a non-authorized airport. For example, a resident of Washington DC can fly to Houston (IAH) on United that has regular (COVID) service to and from San Jose or a resident Pennsylvania to Miami (MIA).

The arrivals can at Costa Rica’s international airports, the Juan Santamaria (SJO) in San Jose and the Daniel Oduber (LIR) in Liberia.

The 12 states are in addition to visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union (Schengen visa area), Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand and Uruguay.

In addition, starting in September, the PCR coronavirus test has been extended to 72 hours before the flight, from 48 hours.

All other conditions for the arrival of tourists remain, such as a valid passport, health pass and travel insurance.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.

- paying the bills --

 

 

 

Previous articleU.S. Visa Renewal – Renovación de visas
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

U.S. Visa Renewal – Renovación de visas

Redaqted Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA)  The United States Department of State extends the range of...
Read more

August restrictions fail to reduce Costa Rica’s infection rate of new coronavirus

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The restrictions on the mobility of the population programmed or...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

August restrictions fail to reduce Costa Rica’s infection rate of new coronavirus

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The restrictions on the mobility of the population programmed or "closed phase" in August to curb the COVID-19 failed to lower the contagion...
Read more
Guanacaste

Ovsicori reports eruption of the Rincón de la Vieja volcano

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) At about 4.02 pm Monday, less than 10 minutes after the magnitude 6 earthquake in Jaco, Puntarenas, the Rincón de la Vieja volcano...
National

25 people are still in shelters due to the heavy rains

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) It's the rainy season. And though we are still days away of September, one of the two wettest months of the season, flooding...
Health

If masks prevent the COVID-19 spread, then why do doctors and nurses get infected?

Rico -
(RICO'S COVID-19) If masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus, why do doctors and nurses often get infected while wearing all the PPE, including...
Health

Covid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica remains at 1.1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The contagion rate of COVID-19 in Costa Rica remains oscillating at levels very similar to those of a week ago, according to which...
Health

Cantons on orange alert in Costa Rica as of August 20

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Effective Thursday, August 20, there were some changes to the yellow and orange alert areas, the following is an updated list of the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.