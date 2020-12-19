UCR Mechanical Ventilators Ready to Hit Hospitals

QCOSTARICA – Two new respiratory support devices – developed by scientists from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) – will arrive at Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) hospitals.

One is the “Fluxus Mask”, ready to be used in Covid-19 patients since Thursday, December 17, as researchers assure that the investigation phase is over and they are waiting for the Caja’s protocol.

The other, the Respira UCR prototype – with a more complex electronic system that monitors the patient – will advance to human testing.

In September, the Ministry of Health authorized the emergency use of these devices, although they have not been tested on humans. This would be the last alternative, in case of high hospital demand.

Both devices provide non-invasive ventilatory support for patients who have difficulty breathing. Both would be used in moderate patients and would seek to prevent patients from advancing to intensive care.

The Caja’s intensivist doctor, Leonardo Chacón, assured that “in the current context, I am eager to use it.”

